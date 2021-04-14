The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Fatah says 1975 attack was 'one of the greatest high-quality operations'

The Savoy Hotel attack, carried out by eight members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), resulted in the murder of eight Israeli civilians and three IDF soldiers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 14, 2021 03:04
Palestinians take part in a Fatah rally in support of president Mahmoud Abbas, in the Palestinian Authority controlled side of Hebron, February 24, 2019
Palestinians take part in a Fatah rally in support of president Mahmoud Abbas, in the Palestinian Authority controlled side of Hebron, February 24, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)
Fatah glorified the 1975 terrorist attack at the Savoy Hotel in Tel Aviv on Tuesday as Israelis began commemorating Remembrance Day, following a Facebook post from the organization referring to the attack “one of the greatest high-quality operations,” as reported by Palestinian Media Watch.
The Savoy Hotel attack, carried out by eight members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), led to the murder of eight Israeli civilians and three IDF soldiers. During the attack, the terrorists took over the hotel and took its staff and guests hostage as well. 
In a Facebook post, Fatah’s Nablus branch said that "The self-sacrificing operation at the Savoy [Hotel] is considered one of the greatest high-quality operations of the Al-Asifa forces, the military wing of the Fatah Movement, and dozens of [Israeli] officers were killed in it."
“There is no precise number of those killed, but the number is between 50 to 100 killed soldiers and officers on the Israeli side, and over 150 wounded soldiers and officers,” the post continued. 
Fatah further added in the Facebook post that Colonel Uzi Yairi, one of the Israeli soldiers killed in the attack, was involved in Operation Spring of Youth, a 1973 IDF raid in Beirut, Lebanon, against members of the PLO.
The organization also claimed that Khalil Al-Wazir, also known as Abu Jihad, personally oversaw the Savoy Hotel attack. 
The post also made reference to Fatah's "humanitarian" nature of their operations, saying “The cultured face of our revolution will triumph, through the cooperation and our treatment of the hostages, as we will not kill even one of them.”
“45 years after the Savoy operation, we say that the struggle with the Zionist enemy is still open, and that it will only end when the Palestinian people’s historical rights are achieved: return, self-determination, and building the independent Palestinian state whose capital is Jerusalem,” the post concluded. 


