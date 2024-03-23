FM Katz summons Turkish ambassador after Erdogan threatens to 'send Netanyahu to Allah'

Foreign Minister Israel Katz summoned the Turkish ambassador after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan threatened to "send [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to Allah" in a post on X on Friday.

"I instructed Israel's Foreign Ministry officials to summon the Turkish deputy ambassador to Israel for a serious reprimand, following Erdogan's attack on Prime Minister Netanyahu and his threats to send PM Netanyahu to Allah and to convey a clear message to Erdogan," Katz wrote. "You who support the burning of babies, murderers, rapists, and the mutilation of corpses by Hamas criminals, is the last one who can speak about God.

There is no God who will listen to those who support the atrocities and crimes against humanity committed by your barbaric Hamas friends. Be quiet and ashamed!” he continued.

This was shortly after an election rally last Thursday where the Turkish President had made these statements, the Jewish National Syndicate reported.

Earlier incidents between Turkish, Israeli officials

Earlier this month, Erdogan compared Netanyahu in a speech to some of history's known dictators, including Mussolini, Hitler, and Stalin, multiple media sources reported. TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks in Istanbul, this week. (credit: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS)

The Turkish President was also quoted by multiple outlets saying that “Hamas is not a terrorist organization, but rather a resistance, and we stand firmly behind them and [are] in constant contact with its leaders,” to which the Israeli prime minister responded by saying that "Israel observes the laws of war and will not be subject to moral preaching from Erdogan, who supports murderers and rapists of the Hamas terrorist organization, denies the Armenian genocide, and massacres Kurds in his own country."