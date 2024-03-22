In latest polls, Gantz sinks while Lapid, Netanyahu rise

The most recent Maariv survey, published on Friday, found that the National Unity Party and Benny Gantz had dropped in the polls and that Yair Lapid and Benjamin Netanyahu had risen.

Five mandates decreased in two weeks—this is an alarming trend that National Unity has to deal with. This is according to the Maariv survey conducted by Lazar Researches, headed by Dr. Menachem Lazar and in collaboration with Panel4All.

The survey showed that National Unity (NU) and Likud are weakening by one mandate (after four in the previous survey) while Yesh Atid (YA), Otzma Yehudit (OY), Meretz, and Religious Zionist Party (RZP) are strengthening by one mandate. New Hope - The United Right party (NHUR) led by Gideon Sa'ar, which last week received four mandates, this week drops below the electoral threshold with 2.7%.

The current opposition strengthened by three mandates to 62, compared to the coalition, which increased by one mandate to 48.

According to the survey, NU would win 35 mandates (36 in the previous survey), Likud 17 (18), YA 12 (11), Shas 10 (10), Yisrael Beitenu (YB) 10 (9), OY 10 (9 ), United Torah Judaism (UTJ) 6 (6), Hadash-Ta'al 5 (5), Ra'am 5 (4), Meretz 5 (4), RZP 5 (4). Labor (1.9%) and Balad (2.4%) also do not pass the electoral threshold. ''If new Knesset elections were held today, who would you vote for?'' The latest poll from Maariv, March 22, 2024. (credit: Screenshot/Maariv)

Not only is NU weakening, but Benny Gantz also dropped by 3% on the question of his suitability to be prime minister and received the support of 44% (compared to 47% last week), versus 34% for Netanyahu (the same as the previous poll). 22% answered "don't know."

Will Purim be different?

The survey also shows that most Jews in Israel will not celebrate Purim this year as they do every year. 42% said they intend to celebrate but less intensely. 30% said that they will not celebrate Purim at all, 22% said they will celebrate as they do every year, and the rest have not yet decided.

Among the ultra-Orthodox, 62% answered they intend to celebrate like every year, 35% said they intend to celebrate but less intensely, and none said they do not intend to celebrate Purim this year.

Among the religious, 35% answered they intend to celebrate like every year, 57% said they intend to celebrate but less intensely, 4% said they do not intend to celebrate Purim this year, and 4% were undecided.

Among Masortis, 15% intend to celebrate like every year; 44% intend to celebrate but less intensely; 32% do not intend to celebrate Purim this year at all, and 8% still haven't decided.

Among seculars, 10% intend to celebrate as every year; 37% intend to celebrate but less intensely; 45% do not intend to celebrate Purim this year at all; and 8% are still undecided.

The survey was conducted from March 20-21. 500 respondents participated, constituting a representative sample of the adult population in Israel aged 18 and over, including Jews and Arabs. The maximum sampling error is 4.4%.