Hezbollah leader Nasrallah hanged in effigy by Lebanese protesters

Large protests broke out in Lebanon on Saturday demanding accountability after the massive explosion on August 4 that killed more than 130 and has left thousands homeless and injured. They are the latest popular anger over the disaster and apparent government irresponsibility that led to the destruction of Beirut.
Political leaders have been absent since the explosion, with the president and politicians close to Hezbollah spreading rumors that the explosion was caused by “foreign” interference and Hezbollah denying it has responsibility. Protesters hanged an effigy of the Hezbollah leader during protests Saturday. However it appears many in Lebanon are outraged. People have had to clean their own streets as government workers are absent. While France’s President came to Lebanon on August 5 to meet people, many politicians didn’t seem to bother. While some port officials have reportedly been detained, there are questions about how an investigation will unfold.
Thousands gathered on Saturday in the afternoon with Lebanese flags to protest. Some targeted the foreign ministry. Police fired tear gas as the protesters tried to get to the parliament building. Tear gas was poured into the crowd for hours, protesters said. A truck was burned. Rubble and debris seemed to flood the streets after clashes. One woman shouted “if I die, keep going.” Some were wounded and blood was strewn on their clothes. 142 were wounded the Red Cross said. 32 were taken to hospitals that are already crowded from the disaster. Protesters hanged effigies of not only the Hezbollah leader but also President Michel Aoun and Nabih Berri, a politician and Speaker of Parliament. Five members of parliament have resigned and at least one leading diplomat who was representing Lebanon in Jordan has also resigned in the wake of the bombing.
Live from the angry Beirut protests https://t.co/ephdySsAxn— Timour Azhari (@timourazhari) August 8, 2020
Political leaders have been absent since the explosion, with the president and politicians close to Hezbollah spreading rumors that the explosion was caused by “foreign” interference and Hezbollah denying it has responsibility. Protesters hanged an effigy of the Hezbollah leader during protests Saturday. However it appears many in Lebanon are outraged. People have had to clean their own streets as government workers are absent. While France’s President came to Lebanon on August 5 to meet people, many politicians didn’t seem to bother. While some port officials have reportedly been detained, there are questions about how an investigation will unfold.
مشانق رمزية معلقة في وسط بيروت تطالب بمحاسبة الطبقة السياسية على جريمة انفجار مرفأ بيروت والقتل والدمار الذي تسببت به ... pic.twitter.com/Ti9lV0ig2K— ديانا مقلد Diana Moukalled (@dianamoukalled) August 8, 2020
Thousands gathered on Saturday in the afternoon with Lebanese flags to protest. Some targeted the foreign ministry. Police fired tear gas as the protesters tried to get to the parliament building. Tear gas was poured into the crowd for hours, protesters said. A truck was burned. Rubble and debris seemed to flood the streets after clashes. One woman shouted “if I die, keep going.” Some were wounded and blood was strewn on their clothes. 142 were wounded the Red Cross said. 32 were taken to hospitals that are already crowded from the disaster. Protesters hanged effigies of not only the Hezbollah leader but also President Michel Aoun and Nabih Berri, a politician and Speaker of Parliament. Five members of parliament have resigned and at least one leading diplomat who was representing Lebanon in Jordan has also resigned in the wake of the bombing.