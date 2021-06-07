IAEA chief: Deeply concerned Iran hiding nuclear material

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi on Monday told the organization’s Board of Governors that he is “deeply concerned” that Iran is hiding nuclear material, given its refusal to clarify open issues over an extended period.

“After many months, Iran has not provided the necessary explanation for the presence of the nuclear material particles at any of the three locations where the Agency has conducted complementary accesses,” he said.

Grossi stated, “In the absence of such an explanation from Iran, I am deeply concerned that nuclear material has been present at the three undeclared locations in Iran and that the current locations of this nuclear material are not known by the Agency.”

In addition, he said, “Nor has Iran answered the questions with regard to the other undeclared location, or clarified the current location of natural uranium in the form of a metal disc.

“I am concerned that the technical discussions between the Agency and Iran have not yielded the expected results and of the consequent lack of progress in clarifying these safeguards issues,” said the IAEA chief.

Moreover, he noted “the requirement for Iran to clarify and resolve these issues without further delay by providing information, documentation and answers to the Agency’s questions.

“The lack of progress in clarifying the Agency’s questions concerning the correctness and completeness of Iran’s safeguards declarations seriously affects the ability of the Agency to provide assurance of the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program ,” said Grossi.

