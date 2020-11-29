The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Instagram censors Iranian support for assassinated nuclear chief – report

This is not the first time Instagram removed posts supporting an assassinated Iranian official, having done something similar following the assassination of IRGC Quds Force head Qassem Soleimani.

By AARON REICH  
NOVEMBER 29, 2020 03:13
The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE)
The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE)
Iranians were reportedly outraged over social media platform Instagram removing posts that voiced support for Iran's chief nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh following his assassination on Friday, Iran's semi-official news agency Fars News reported Saturday.
According to the report, the popular social network had either deleted the accounts of Iranians supporting the killed scientist, or had simply deleted the content.
The Jerusalem Post has sent press queries to Instagram's parent company Facebook for confirmation.
This is not the first time Instagram removed posts supporting an assassinated Iranian official. In January, Facebook announced it would remove posts from Instagram supporting assassinated Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in order to comply with US sanctions, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed to CNN at the time.
At the time, Iran had called for legal action against Instagram, which is one of the few Western social media outlets not fully banned in the Islamic Republic, according to CNN.
Fakhrizadeh was a senior IRGC officer who headed Iran's nuclear program, and also served as a physics professor at Tehran's Imam Hussein University. Due to his role in having overseen Iran's nuclear weapons program, he was known to Israeli and US officials as the Iranian version of Robert Oppenheimer. On Friday, however, Fakhrizadeh was shot and killed in Damavand, east of Tehran. Pictures from the scene showed two vehicles, one damaged in an explosion and another riddled with bullets in what appeared like a professional hit.
The attack was widely condemned internationally, as well as by Iranian officials, who swore revenge against the US and Israel, who they blamed for the assassination.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


