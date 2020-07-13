Iran-backed Houthis fire ballistic missiles at Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted ballistic missiles fired from Yemen overnight between Sunday and Monday. The four missiles and seven drones were launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. Saudi Arabia military spokesman for the Riyadh-led Coalition that is fighting in Yemen said Riyadh had stopped the missiles.Fars News in Iran, which receives information from the Houthi movement in Yemen, also reported the rocket firing. It claimed that there had been sounds of explosions in Abha in Saudi Arabia, asserting that some of the drones or missiles made it to their target. The Fars report says Saudi Arabia did intercept three drones over the city of Khamis Mushait. However, the report also claimed the drones had targeted King Khalid Air Base. These areas are around 100 km from the border with Yemen. The Houthi rebels have been firing long range ballistic missiles at Saudi Arabia for the last several years, increasing their range to hundreds of kilometers. They also use armed drones with Iranian technology to attack Saudi Arabia. The US Navy has intercepted three shipments of weapons to the Houthis in the last year.