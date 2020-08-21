The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran denies that 'new' cruise missile is just an old one with new paint

Cruise missile can reach UAE and threaten ships in Gulf of Oman

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
AUGUST 21, 2020 22:33
A missile unveiled by Iran is launched in an unknown location in Iran in this picture received by Reuters on August 20, 2020 (photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
A missile unveiled by Iran is launched in an unknown location in Iran in this picture received by Reuters on August 20, 2020
(photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
Iran’s Tasnim news, which is close to the Iranian regime, denied reports that its new “Abu Mahdi” missile is in fact just a previously known missile that it unveiled last year called Hoveyzeh. The Hoveyzeh cruise missile was unveiled last February and was supposed to be part of its long range Soumar missile program. 
It is a surface-to-surface cruise missile with a range up to 1,350 Iran claims. This is a long range and Iran has never demonstrated that its cruise missiles can actually perform this well. However, it has used cruise missiles against Saudi Arabia in 2019 that flew hundreds of kilometers and it has shown capabilities to do long distance precision ballistic missile strikes. 
Iran claimed in 2019 that this missile was a “nightmare” for Israel and its enemies. Then this week it claimed it had a new cruise missile named for Abu Mahda al-Muhandis, the Iraqi militia leader that the US killed in January.
Muhandis was a key pro-Iranian operative in Iraq for decades. He had led Kataib Hezbollah and was wanted for a bombing in Kuwait many years ago and was on a US sanctions list. He was considered an arch-terrorist, an Iraqi version of Hassan Nasrallah. In death he became a martyr, posters of his image festooning Baghdad. Now Iran wants to name a weapon after him.
Tasnim news wants to assure readers that the new missile is not just an old missile in new paint. It is unusual for a pro-regime outlet to run a story that seems to cast doubt on the regime narrative. In this case it is attempting to respond to rumors, but in so doing seems to affirm them. The article notes that Iran unveiled its new missile and that it supposedly has an upgraded engine.
Iran says that the new Abu Mahdi cruise missile is part of a naval defense system that can hit targets off shore, fired from land or other platforms. The report says that previously Iran had naval varieties called Ra’ad and Qadir with ranges of 300-350km and that this new missile can reach much longer ranges. 
Iran incorporated a turbojet into the Abu Mahdi missile, a technology it has used before, the report says. It also has changed the targeting system and use of active radar. It has integrated GPS navigation and this has enabled it to triple the usual range of anti-ship missiles. It uses rectangular wings, unlike the Noor family of missiles, the report says. It uses an engine used on Karar drones that has proven successful. It has a larger body and better control than previous missiles and a solid-fuel booster rocket. 
The Iranians claims this missile can be fired from coastal launchers, which Iran has installed in recent years. It says soon it will put it aboard ships, although Iran has a small navy so it isn’t clear what ships it could actually put it on. Tasnim news provides a helpful graphic with the report, showing its missile range can now reach the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia. The message is clear: Iran can threaten shipping at long ranges, including anchorages in the Gulf of Oman.
Iran has recently been behind an alleged hijacking of the Gulf Sky tanker, harassing another tanker and also harassing a UAE ship. The latest harassment came after the US seized Iranian gasoline destined for Venezuela and also after a UAE-Israel deal. Iran is also angry over US pushing “snapback” sanctions and is messaging that it could respond at sea. Last year amid tensions with the US the Iranians mined six ships, badly damaging one and also downed a US drone and attacked Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq. 


Tags Iran weapons missiles
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is playing a game of irresponsible politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
The real reason Netanyahu kept Gantz in the dark on UAE deal By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The Abraham Accord’s splendid past By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': How will the Israel-UAE deal affect all involved? By EHUD OLMERT
Isi Leibler Dershowitz, the #MeToo movement and the rule of law – opinion By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by