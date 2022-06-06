The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran admits protests are a problem

The Islamic Republic is suffering economic problems related to global supply chains and other issues, and its infrastructure is failing.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JUNE 6, 2022 15:56
Supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) gather to protest against the government in Teheran and the use of the death penalty in Iran, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, July 10, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG)
Supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) gather to protest against the government in Teheran and the use of the death penalty in Iran, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, July 10, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG)

Iran’s regime has finally admitted that there are protests around the country. In recent weeks, there have been videos published online showing protests, but many of them are difficult to verify. The regime has been silent about the protests, hoping they will go away.

The Islamic Republic is suffering economic problems related to global supply chains and other issues. Its infrastructure is also failing. One example that angered Iranians was the collapse of a building in Abadan.

Iran had sought to downplay the collapse of the building, which killed dozens. In fact the regime sought to claim only a few were killed. But protesters knew that many people had died and immediately began protests in the island city off the country's southwest coast.

Over the weekend, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khameini finally began to admit something was wrong. He claimed that “enemies” are fueling the protests. This is because Tehran’s regime has only one playbook: Blame others. The leadership has now complained of “psychological war” against Iran.  

“Today, the enemies’ most important hope for striking a blow at the country is based on popular protests.”

Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khameini

 



“Today, the enemies’ most important hope for striking a blow at the country is based on popular protests,” Khamenei said. Now Iranian media continues to admit that there is a problem. Although it doesn't openly admit the issues involved, the fact that Tasnim News on Sunday blamed Saudi Arabia for negative coverage of Iran shows that the regime is worried. 

Iranian “dissident media started pumping negative news and playing with people's minds, and acted in such a way as to inform that Abadan was left alone between the incident [building collapse] – and city officials left grieving people alone,” Tasnim said. “There been a delay in removing debris from the metropolis – or have the facilities equipped in this city not been transferred?” Iranian media said. 

Foreign reporting of unrest

A Saudi-based media network has regular news claiming that Iran is in a “catastrophic and miserable situation,” Tasnim goes on to say. These are “baseless claims,” the Iranians say. Iran’s Minister of Interior Ahmad Vahidi has also tried to downplay failures.

Clearly, Tehran’s concerns over what it claims are negative reports from Riyadh show how concerned the regime is that it has let people down in Abadan and other places.



