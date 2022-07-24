Iranian IRGC senior missile engineer killed - report

An Iranian senior missile engineer died in southern Iran several days ago, an unverified N12 report asserted on Sunday morning, citing local social media posts.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps engineer Said Thamardar Mutlak was described by social media posts as having been made a shahid (martyr) and murdered in Shiraz, N12 claimed. Some social media posts allegedly stated that Iranian authorities did not wish news of the death to be published, and that Mutlak's family had been threatened not to share the news.

Did Iran hint to alleged assassination?

The report claimed that opposition sources had said that "the Mossad was behind the assassination of Mutlak."

"Cowardly assassination of heroes of our scientific prowess didn't help behind-the-curtain terrorists to achieve their goals," said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani on Saturday night, although it was unclear if he was responding to specific assassinations or remarking on the ongoing discussions over the JCPOA.

"Peaceful nuclear industry of Iran owes its flourishing to [Dariush] Rezaeinejad & his fellows," he continued. "Their blood & scientific accomplishments will be safeguarded."

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

In July 2011, nuclear scientist Rezaeinejad was shot dead by gunmen in Tehran.

Israeli spy network caught?

On Saturday, Iranian state-owned Tasnim reported that an Israeli spy network operating in Iran was captured by IRGC intelligence.

The network, which was in direct contact with the Mossad, planned to carry out "unprecedented acts of sabotage and terrorist operations" in Iran, the report claimed.