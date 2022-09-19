The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Two men killed in Iran during protests over death in custody - report

The death of Mahsa Amini in police custody has been condemned nationwide.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 22:11

Updated: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 22:12
A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police" is seen in Tehran, Iran, September 18, 2022. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police" is seen in Tehran, Iran, September 18, 2022.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Two men were killed in Iran on Monday during protests over the death of a young woman while she was in the custody of the morality police, a Kurdish rights group said, as demonstrations ignited by the incident went on for a third day.

Mahsa Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died following her arrest in Tehran last week by morality police enforcing strict hijab rules, sparking demonstrations in numerous areas, including the Kurdish region from where she came, Tehran and other cities.

The Hengaw rights group said the two men were killed in the town of Divandarreh, part of the Kurdish region of Iran where protests have been the most intense.

There was no official confirmation of the deaths. State TV said a number of protesters had been arrested, but rejected "some claims of deaths on social media" by showing two injured youths who denied reports they had been killed. Their names were different than those in Hengaw's report.

Reuters could not independently verify Hengaw's report.

"In Monday's protests in the town of Divandarreh, at least two citizens - Fouad Qadimi and Mohsen Mohammadi - died after being taken to Kosar Hospital in Sanandaj and 15 others were injured,"

Hengaw human rights organization

"In Monday's protests in the town of Divandarreh, at least two citizens - Fouad Qadimi and Mohsen Mohammadi - died after being taken to Kosar Hospital in Sanandaj and 15 others were injured," Hengaw said on Twitter. It did not say how they died.

A video posted on Twitter earlier by Hengaw showed protesters throwing rocks while a man could be heard saying, "There is a war in Divandarreh. The damned (police) agents are attacking."

Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Amini's death has been condemned nationwide, with the Persian hashtag #MahsaAmini reaching nearly 2 million Twitter mentions.

Iranian police said earlier on Monday her death was an "unfortunate incident," and denied accusations of mistreatment.

Iran's morality police enforce strict rules imposed since Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution requiring women to cover their hair and wear loose-fitting clothes in public.

Washington responds to Amini's death

In Washington, a White House spokesperson said there must be accountability for Amini's death.

"Mahsa Amini’s death after injuries sustained while in police custody for wearing an 'improper' hijab is an appalling and egregious affront to human rights," a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said.



Tags Human rights Iran protests iran atrocities iran protests
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
2

Who was the IDF soldier killed near Jenin - and how were the terrorists caught?

Maj. Bar Falah, Deputy Commander of the Reconnaissance Battalion was killed overnight by Palestinian gunmen near Jenin.
3

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
4

Why has Israel escalated its attacks against Iranian targets in Syria?

Illustrative image of an airstrike.
5

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by