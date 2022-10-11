IRGC claims to arrest Mossad spy in central Iran

The IRGC's intelligence service arrested a person spying for Israel in the city of Kerman in central Iran, the head of the local judiciary announced on Tuesday, according to the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency.

The official, Ebrahim Hamidi, claimed that the suspect was planning to carry out "anti-security measures" in the area.

"The accused has made several trips to different countries with the aim of transferring information and training for anti-security and subversive measures through communication with intelligence officers, and his last trip was to a neighboring country," added the judiciary official.

Hamidi stated that the suspect had communicated with Israeli military and intelligence organizations over the internet and through encrypted software.

According to the report, the suspect was planning to leave Iran and meet with Israeli intelligence in a nearby country, but was arrested before he could do so.

Mossad seal (credit: רונאלדיניו המלך/Wikimedia Commons)

Iran blames Israel for ongoing unrest amid protests

Iranian officials have blamed Israel and the US for driving unrest amid ongoing nationwide protests against the killing of Mahsa Amini.

It is unclear if the official was referring to the protests when mentioning "anti-security measures."