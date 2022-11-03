Protesters clash with Iranian security forces in Karaj

Iranian protesters clashed with security forces in Karaj, near Tehran, on Thursday afternoon, throwing stones at police cars and tipping over and torching their vehicles, according to footage reportedly from the city.

پیام: مراسم چهلم #حدیث_نجفیمامورانی که به مردم شلیک میکردن رو مردم فراری دادند و اینجا تو ماشین گیر انداختن و با سنگ میزنن، چهار نفر تو ماشین هستن#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/aOYs6w2Gu5 — +۱۵۰۰تصویر (@1500tasvir) November 3, 2022

Many of the protests reported on Thursday took place as Iranians marked important parts of the mourning process (the seventh or the fortieth day) for protesters killed by security forces.

Videos published by the 1500tasvir Twitter account showed large crowds blocking roads and protesting in Karaj, as people headed to the grave of a protester killed during the demonstrations named Hadis Najafi.

Police vehicle tipped over and torched in Karaj, November 3, 2022 (credit: 1500tasvir)

One video from Karaj showed a police vehicle tipped on its side and on fire. Another video showed a police car with blood on the side of it surrounded by protesters.

پیام: مراسم چهلم #حدیث_نجفیمامورانی که به مردم شلیک میکردن رو مردم فراری دادند و اینجا تو ماشین گیر انداختن و با سنگ میزنن، چهار نفر تو ماشین هستن#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/aOYs6w2Gu5 — +۱۵۰۰تصویر (@1500tasvir) November 3, 2022

Initial reports indicated that protesters managed to disarm at least some of the officers and take their weapons.

The IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency reported on Thursday that a cleric had been attacked by an "armed mob" that had "started a street war" in Karaj. Iranian state media reported that one policeman was killed and six others were injured in the clashes, according to the report.

Additional footage showed helicopters operating in Karaj which were reportedly transporting wounded security forces.

ویدیویی از 'تیراندازی ماموران در #کرج، ۱۲ آبان'شهروندانی که در این وضعیت خم شده بودند زیر صندلی، فیلم هم گرفتند.#حدیث_نجفی #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/fMPX0mUehj — Vahid Online (@Vahid) November 3, 2022

Apparent gunfire could be heard in at least some of the videos published online from Karaj.

Later in the afternoon, protests broke out in Isfahan as well, with large crowds seen blocking streets in the city.

Large protests also broke out in Arak at a mourning ceremony for a protester named Mehrshad Shahidi. Protests were also reported at a mourning ceremony for the killed protester Javad Heydari in Qazvin.

Video from Amol showed security forces firing at protesters as well.

آمل، دقایق پیشمزدوران رژیم به سمت مردمی که قصد شرکت در مراسم چهلم #غزاله_چلابی را داشتن، تیراندازی کردن#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/Oqve5qSlPr — Pouria Zeraati (@pouriazeraati) November 3, 2022

On Wednesday night and Thursday, photos also emerged of protesters preparing tools to clash with security forces and tutorials teaching others how to prepare such tools, including spikes to pop the wheels of security forces' vehicles.

Seven weeks after killing of Mahsa Amini, protests continue

Protests have continued to sweep Iran for nearly seven weeks since Mahsa Amini was killed by Iran's "Morality Police" in Tehran.

In comments on Wednesday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei blamed the US for organizing the protests which swept Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini, saying in reference to the youth protesting, "These are our own children and we have no argument with them because they entered the field due to some excitement and emotions and some carelessness in matters, but the important thing is that [the US] is the main stage manager who entered with a plan and a design."

The supreme leader additionally claimed that there were Iranians connected to foreign organizations who "committed crimes" amid the protests. "This is a very important issue that should be given special attention," said Khamenei.