The commander of the Iranian Army's ground forces, Kioumars Heydari, warned that if Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei issues an order to "deal with" protesters, "they will definitely have no place in the country," as demonstrations continued to sweep Iran on Wednesday.
The comments came as protesters across Iran marked 40 days since "Bloody Friday," when Iranian security forces massacred dozens of protesters in Zahedan in southeastern Iran. Many of those killed were children, according to opposition-affiliated media. Widespread protests have swept Iran for nearly eight weeks since Mahsa Amini was killed by "morality police" in Tehran.
#فوریهماکنون #تهرانآئین یادبود چهلم جمعه خونین زاهدان در دانشکده مهندسی نساجی دانشگاه صنعتی امیرکبیر.... #مهسا_امینی#اعتصابات_سراسری pic.twitter.com/ouSiqM84X1— BARANDAAZ_NEWS (@BARANDAAZOnline) November 9, 2022
On Tuesday night, protesters torched the office of the member of parliament for Gonbad-e Kavus in northwestern Iran.
«خطاب به نمایندههای مجلس: اگر یک تار مو از سر تمام کسایی که اسیر شمان، کم بشه، دودمانتون رو آتیش میزنیم.» آتش زدن دفتر نمایندهی مجلس گنبد کاووس ۱۷ آبان#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/quHzyMysdJ— +۱۵۰۰تصویر (@1500tasvir) November 9, 2022
Video from Shahin Shahr in the Isfahan Province of Iran showed a woman standing in the middle of a road with her hands colored red and the word "Zahedan" written on her dress.
#فوریهماکنون #اصفهان زن جوانی در شاهینشهر همزمان با چهلم کشتهشدگان زاهدان با دستانی آغشته به رنگ قرمز و لباسی که روی آن نام زاهدان نقش بسته، وسط خیابان راه میرودچهارشنبه ۱۸ آبان ۱۴۰۱#جمعه_خونین_زاهدان #مهسا_امینی#اعتصابات_سراسری pic.twitter.com/gm3knPRDU6— BARANDAAZ_NEWS (@BARANDAAZOnline) November 9, 2022
Video from Bukan in western Iran showed protesters burning Iranian flags on Wednesday evening.
Video from Shiraz showed protesters blocking roads on Wednesday night.
#فوریهماکنون #تهرانقیام دلاوران دانشگاه علم و فرهنگ هم شروع شد....#مهسا_امینی#اعتصابات_سراسری pic.twitter.com/771kPx5Y2c— BARANDAAZ_NEWS (@BARANDAAZOnline) November 9, 2022
Video from Tehran also showed crowds of students protesting at a number of universities in the city, including the Pars University of Art and Architecture and Amirkabir University of Technology.
On the Bakeri highway in Tehran, protesters hanged a banner reading "From Zahedan to Tehran, I sacrifice my life for Iran."
«از زاهدان تا تهران، جانم فدای ایران» #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/O8kUVds3MM— Vahid Online (@Vahid) November 9, 2022
Mullah headdress tipping continues
The trend of tipping the turbans off of mullahs around the country continued on Wednesday with multiple videos showing Iranians ripping the headdresses off of clerics on the street and even in a metro car.
Business, oil workers strike across Iran
Businesses across the country went on strike in solidarity with the protests, with video showing many businesses closed in Kamyaran, Sanandaj, Marivan, Saqqez, Zahedan and Tehran.
#فوریهماکنون #تهرانبازار مبل شهرک ولیعصر همه کرکره پایین....#مهسا_امینی#اعتصابات_سراسری pic.twitter.com/GKRe15gexV— BARANDAAZ_NEWS (@BARANDAAZOnline) November 9, 2022
The Organizing Council for Protests of Oil Contract Workers reported on Wednesday that workers at the Iranian Oil Ministry were continuing their protest and hunger strike for a third day despite threats issued against them by their managers.
Employees at the South Pars Gas Complex's fifth refinery, the Dalan gas field, the Arvandan Oil & Gas Company, the National Drilling Company and the Aghar gas field joined the protest, according to the council.
#فوریبچههای عملیاتی #عسلویه روی دکل حفاری بنر زدند✌️#مهسا_امینی#اعتصابات_سراسری pic.twitter.com/c3mCeaRSd7— BARANDAAZ_NEWS (@BARANDAAZOnline) November 8, 2022
On Tuesday, video was published on social media showing a banner reading "death to Khamenei" hung on an oil rig in Asaluyeh.
On Sunday, a fire broke out on an oil pipeline in the port city of Bandar Mahshahr in southwestern Iran, sparking suspicions of foul play.