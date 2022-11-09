The commander of the Iranian Army's ground forces, Kioumars Heydari, warned that if Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei issues an order to "deal with" protesters, "they will definitely have no place in the country," as demonstrations continued to sweep Iran on Wednesday.

The comments came as protesters across Iran marked 40 days since "Bloody Friday," when Iranian security forces massacred dozens of protesters in Zahedan in southeastern Iran. Many of those killed were children, according to opposition-affiliated media. Widespread protests have swept Iran for nearly eight weeks since Mahsa Amini was killed by "morality police" in Tehran.

On Tuesday night, protesters torched the office of the member of parliament for Gonbad-e Kavus in northwestern Iran.

PROTESTS BREAK out in Tehran over the death of Mahsa Amini.

Video from Shahin Shahr in the Isfahan Province of Iran showed a woman standing in the middle of a road with her hands colored red and the word "Zahedan" written on her dress.

Video from Bukan in western Iran showed protesters burning Iranian flags on Wednesday evening.

Video from Shiraz showed protesters blocking roads on Wednesday night.

Video from Tehran also showed crowds of students protesting at a number of universities in the city, including the Pars University of Art and Architecture and Amirkabir University of Technology.

On the Bakeri highway in Tehran, protesters hanged a banner reading "From Zahedan to Tehran, I sacrifice my life for Iran."

Mullah headdress tipping continues

The trend of tipping the turbans off of mullahs around the country continued on Wednesday with multiple videos showing Iranians ripping the headdresses off of clerics on the street and even in a metro car.

Protesters steal hat of cleric in Arak, November 9, 2022 (Credit: 1500tasvir)

Business, oil workers strike across Iran

Businesses across the country went on strike in solidarity with the protests, with video showing many businesses closed in Kamyaran, Sanandaj, Marivan, Saqqez, Zahedan and Tehran.

The Organizing Council for Protests of Oil Contract Workers reported on Wednesday that workers at the Iranian Oil Ministry were continuing their protest and hunger strike for a third day despite threats issued against them by their managers.

Employees at the South Pars Gas Complex's fifth refinery, the Dalan gas field, the Arvandan Oil & Gas Company, the National Drilling Company and the Aghar gas field joined the protest, according to the council.

On Tuesday, video was published on social media showing a banner reading "death to Khamenei" hung on an oil rig in Asaluyeh.

On Sunday, a fire broke out on an oil pipeline in the port city of Bandar Mahshahr in southwestern Iran, sparking suspicions of foul play.