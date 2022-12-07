The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Sister of Iran's Supreme Leader condemns his rule, urges Revolutionary Guards to disarm

Iran has been gripped by unrest since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody on Sept 16.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2022 13:30

Updated: DECEMBER 7, 2022 13:31
A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022. (photo credit: WANA VIA REUTERS)
A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
(photo credit: WANA VIA REUTERS)

A sister of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has condemned his crackdown on nationwide protests and called on the widely-feared Revolutionary Guards to lay down their weapons, according to a letter published by her France-based son.

"I think it is appropriate now to declare that I oppose my brother's actions and I express my sympathy with all mothers mourning the crimes of the Islamic Republic, from the time of Khomeini to the current era of the despotic caliphate of Ali Khamenei."

Badri Hosseini Khamenei

Iran has been gripped by unrest since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody on Sept 16., and is facing a three-day general strike movement which started on Monday.

Badri Hosseini Khamenei, who resides in Iran, criticized the clerical establishment starting from the time of the Islamic Republic's late founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to her brother's rule, the letter, dated "December 2022", said.

"Ali Khamenei's Revolutionary Guards and mercenaries should lay down their weapons as soon as possible and join the people before it is too late."

Badri Hosseini Khamenei
Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend an IRGC ground forces military drill in the Aras area, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, October 17, 2022. (credit: IRGC/WANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend an IRGC ground forces military drill in the Aras area, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, October 17, 2022. (credit: IRGC/WANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

"I think it is appropriate now to declare that I oppose my brother's actions and I express my sympathy with all mothers mourning the crimes of the Islamic Republic, from the time of Khomeini to the current era of the despotic caliphate of Ali Khamenei," she wrote in the letter which was shared on Wednesday by her son Mahmoud Moradkhani's Twitter account.

The Revolutionary Guards should stand down

"Ali Khamenei's Revolutionary Guards and mercenaries should lay down their weapons as soon as possible and join the people before it is too late," the letter said.

The Revolutionary Guards are Iran's elite force which has helped the country establish proxies across the Middle East, and runs a vast business empire.

In November, Khamenei's activist daughter Farideh Moradkhani was arrested by authorities after calling on foreign governments to cut all ties with Tehran.



Tags Iran ayatollah ali khamenei Tehran khamenei iran protests Islamic Republic IRGC Mahsa Amini
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
2

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
3

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by