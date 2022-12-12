The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Iran executes second protester, Majidreza Rahnavard, after reported torture

Rahnavard was reportedly not given access to a lawyer and was tortured, appearing in court with injuries.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2022 06:31

Updated: DECEMBER 12, 2022 06:47
Iranian protester Majidreza Rahnavard (photo credit: 1500tasvir)
Iranian protester Majidreza Rahnavard
(photo credit: 1500tasvir)

Iranian protester Majidreza Rahnavard was executed by Iranian officials early Monday morning after being sentenced to death for allegedly attacking security forces in Mashhad, according to Iranian state media. Iranian opposition activists said that Rahnavard was sentenced in a sham trial.

Rahnavard had been sentenced to death on charges that he had stabbed and killed two members of the Iranian security forces and injured four others amid protests that swept the country in recent months.

Iranian state media claimed that Rahnavard confessed to the charges, although many political prisoners have been forced by Iranian officials to film staged confessions under duress. Rahnavard was reportedly not given access to a lawyer and was tortured, appearing in court with injuries, according to opposition sources.

Rahnavard was hanged in public in Mashhad on Monday morning.

Iranians protest, holding signs with slogans such as ''women, life, freedom'' and'' ''I swear by the good blood of Iran it will be free.'' December 2022 (credit: 1500tasvir) Iranians protest, holding signs with slogans such as ''women, life, freedom'' and'' ''I swear by the good blood of Iran it will be free.'' December 2022 (credit: 1500tasvir)

Iranian activist Masih Alinejad expressed outrage at the execution, tweeting "Iranian regime gives the finger to world opinion and holds a public execution of a second protester in the city of Mashhad. #MajidrezaRahnavard’s crime was protesting the murder of #MahsaAmini. The regime’s method on dealing with protests is execution. EU recall your ambassadors."

Execution comes just days after first protester executed

The execution comes just days after Iranian protester Mohsen Shekari was executed by Iranian officials, the first protester from the recent wave of protests executed by the Islamic Republic.

At least 10 other people have been sentenced to death amid the ongoing protests sweeping Iran, according to the Center for Human Rights in Iran. Many others are facing charges that could carry the death penalty.



