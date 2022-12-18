IAEA visits Iran to try to break logjam

The IAEA began its visit to Iran on Sunday with its spokesperson's office responding to an inquiry that there would be no immediate public statement regarding any progress from the visit.

The negotiations have been frozen since August-September when the Islamic Republic suddenly hardened its position on resolving the IAEA probes despite most of the world parties believing that a return to the 2015 JCPOA Iran nuclear deal was all but signed.

In July and the beginning of August, the leaked solution to the probes of the nuclear inspectors into three nuclear Iranian sites had been that the world powers would sign a return to the JCPOA and the probes would be resolved at a later date.

In this setup, Tehran and the West would both have partially implemented their respective concessions at the start of the deal, but would only have had to implement full concessions months later around when the IAEA issue would have been resolved.

Rising tensions

One of the IAEA documents stolen by Iran released by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (credit: Naftali Bennett)

Tensions flared to their hottest point after the IAEA Board of Directors issued a second condemnation of Iran in November, leading the ayatollahs to retaliate with new nuclear violations as well as cancelling the IAEA’s planned visit to Iran at the time.

The current visit was mostly played up by Iran, with the IAEA not only keeping mostly radio silence about it, but also not sending IAEA chief Rafael Grossi.

In the past, most breakthroughs from disputes between the Islamic Republic and the nuclear inspectors came after Grossi himself visited Tehran.

It was unclear if Grossi was not on the visit in order to pressure Iran into finally giving serious explanations to what happened at the three disputed sites or whether the ayatollahs had asked to keep Grossi off the delegation after some of his recent tough statements.

Since June, Grossi has accused Iran of perpetrating a “fatal blow” to the JCPOA with its non-cooperation and made other forceful statements which could have made him more of a lightning rod for the Iranians than in earlier years.

Still, with a potential IAEA referral against Iran to the UN Security Council hanging over their heads leading into the next IAEA Board meeting on March 6, the Islamic Republic is trying to figure out ways to either return to the JCPOA or play for more time.

In recent IAEA reports, Grossi said that Iran’s explanations were “not technically credible” when it tried to pretend that illicit nuclear material found at some of its nuclear sites was planted there by third-party saboteurs (with no evidence to back up the far-fetched scenario.)

Earlier this month, Iran was promoting the idea of the illicit materials being brought to Iran by a third country, though not necessarily claiming sabotage.

It was unclear if the IAEA would entertain this as a more plausible Iranian explanation or would dismiss it as equally inadequate.

In the meantime, nuclear experts have estimated that Tehran has enough enriched uranium for up to four nuclear bombs within a period of months – if it made the decision to weaponize the uranium to the 90% level.

Even then, it would take Tehran between six months to two years to figure out a way to detonate and deliver any nuclear bomb.