Iran claims to have arrested four Mossad teams amid protests

The Intelligence Ministry additionally claimed that it had obtained "clues" about a Mossad hitman in a European country.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2022 13:51

Updated: DECEMBER 22, 2022 14:00
An Iranian Officer of Revolutionary Guards, with Israel flag drawn on his boots, is seen during graduation ceremony, held for the military cadets in a military academy, in Tehran, Iran June 30, 2018 (photo credit: VIA REUTERS)
An Iranian Officer of Revolutionary Guards, with Israel flag drawn on his boots, is seen during graduation ceremony, held for the military cadets in a military academy, in Tehran, Iran June 30, 2018
(photo credit: VIA REUTERS)

Iran's Intelligence Ministry claimed that it had arrested four operational teams working for Israel's Mossad on Thursday, in its latest in a series of claims concerning alleged Mossad operatives in the country.

The ministry claimed that the alleged teams were trying to "take advantage" of the ongoing unrest throughout Iran and had tried to commit combined attacks in multiple locations.

The Intelligence Ministry added that it had obtained "clues" about a Mossad hitman in a European country and would publish the information once investigations are completed.

Announcement comes just days after claimed thwarting of Mossad network

The announcement comes just days after Iran’s Intelligence Ministry claimed that it thwarted a Mossad network attempting to sabotage its defense industries.

Iranians protest, holding signs with slogans such as ''women, life, freedom'' and'' ''I swear by the good blood of Iran it will be free.'' December 2022 (credit: 1500tasvir) Iranians protest, holding signs with slogans such as ''women, life, freedom'' and'' ''I swear by the good blood of Iran it will be free.'' December 2022 (credit: 1500tasvir)

According to the Iranian Intelligence Ministry, Mossad contacted companies that work with the Islamic Republic’s defense industries in order to collect information.

The Mossad allegedly began working with a person named “Frank” who works as a sales manager for a company that supplies parts and is in contact with Iranian companies, according to the report.

Iranian intelligence claimed that Frank invited his employees to a seminar in Malaysia and introduced them to a man named “Hadrien,” who runs a company in Singapore that works with Iranian companies to produce carbon fiber and metal alloys.

The two worked with colleagues in Iran who identified the latest needs of the military and defense establishment in the country, according to the report.

“Hadrien” and “Frank” are listed as officials on the website of a company in Singapore that deals with advanced alloys and composites for aerospace applications. The company also deals in materials important for the petrochemical industry. The company’s website seems not to have been updated much since around 2018. The claim also included a video featuring photos of the individuals accused of working with the Mossad.



