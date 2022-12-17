The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

UNGA condemns Iran's crack-down on protestors, with Israel's support

It expressed its serious concern about the actions of Iran's morality police and the law requiring women to wear a hijab.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 17, 2022 21:50
76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (photo credit: REUTERS)
76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The United Nations General Assembly condemned Iran's violence against protestors, as part of a wide-ranging text against human rights violations by the Islamic Regime, including its executions and acts of antisemitism.

The text was approved in New York late Thursday afternoon with the support of only 80 out of the UNGA's 193 member states. 

Israel and Western countries including Canada and the United States voted for the annual text highlighting Iranian human rights abuses. The Jewish state also joined over 40 countries in sponsoring the resolution.

Only 29 nations opposed the resolution, while 65 nations including many in the Middle East abstained such as the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Bahrain was absent.

The resolution comes amid a groundswell of protest against the regime, particularly for its treatment of women and after the public execution of two protesters and the killing of others.

A woman walks after the morality police shut down in a street in Tehran, Iran December 6, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS) A woman walks after the morality police shut down in a street in Tehran, Iran December 6, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)

The UNGA "condemned the wide use of force against violent protesters" and "to consider rescinding unduly harsh sentences, including the death penalty" imposed upon those who have rallied against the regime.

It expressed its serious concern about the actions of Iran's morality police and the law requiring women to wear a hijab.

The text also "condemned without reservation" Iranian antisemitism and Holocaust denial.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said his country supported human rights and denounced the hypocrisy of those who backed the resolution including Canada and Europe.

Instead of continuing with "Iranophobia and psychological warfare against the Islamic Republic of Iran" those who supported the text should "stop supporting the US Administration’s economic terrorism against the Iranian nation."

Separate resolutions

Separately the UNGA also passed a resolution condemning human rights violations in Syria, including the Assad regime's use of chemical weapons.

The text was approved with the support of only 92 countries, including Israel, which was also one of the text's sponsors. Only 14 countries voted against it and 71 abstained.



Tags islamic regime Middle East United Nations General Assembly iran protests
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
2

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
3

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
4

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
5

Iran halts funds to Palestinian terror groups, sparking crisis - report

Palestinian Authority public servants wait to receive their salaries via an automated teller machine (ATM) outside a bank, in Tubas in the West Bank December 3, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by