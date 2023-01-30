The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Iranians suffer after earthquake in Azerbaijan province of country - analysis

The Middle East often is subject to such tremors although there are constant concerns about whether building quality and standards in many countries can withstand major quakes.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JANUARY 30, 2023 13:06

Updated: JANUARY 30, 2023 13:07
A man reacts as he looks at a damaged building following an earthquake in Iran (photo credit: REUTERS/TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)
A man reacts as he looks at a damaged building following an earthquake in Iran
(photo credit: REUTERS/TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)

The aftermath of an earthquake in the northwestern part of Iran has left many people concerned and some homeless during the cold winter months. The earthquake occurred on Saturday evening. It has been overshadowed in Iran by reports of a drone attack on Isfahan.

Iran’s regime has nevertheless sought to aid those who were affected. The fact that the earthquake happened in the West Azerbaijan province is also important because this is where many of the Azeri minority live.

There are tensions between Azerbaijan and Iran after a gunman attacked the Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran last week, so Tehran will want to be quick to respond to the quake. 

The quake was measured at a 5.9 magnitude. The Middle East often is subject to such tremors although there are constant concerns about whether building quality and standards in many countries can withstand major quakes. Israel, for instance, is a center of earthquake activity historically. That means that the region all shares concerns about these issues. 

Several people were killed and some 800 were injured in the earthquake, according to Iranian authorities. Mohammed Sadegh Motamedian, the governor of the province went to examine the damage, according to reports. Some 70 villages were damaged.

A damaged car is seen under the ruins, after an earthquake hit the Varankesh village in Eastern Azerbaijan province, northwest of Tehran, Iran November 08, 2019 (credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)A damaged car is seen under the ruins, after an earthquake hit the Varankesh village in Eastern Azerbaijan province, northwest of Tehran, Iran November 08, 2019 (credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

One correspondent at Fars News wrote in poetic language about the Azerbaijan province and the desolation he saw in a previous quake. “Just when the mother of the house spread her colorful dinner table in the snowy days, and from the other side, the smell of the new bride's green curry wafted [before the last earthquake]…Worst of all, being a journalist and with this 15-second tremor, all the memories of the bitter news about the earthquake that you covered during your news work, will come to your eyelids within a hundredth of a second.

“I keep scrolling up and down the news, the first few minutes: this earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 occurred in the city of Khoy, which was felt in the cities of Tabriz and Urmia, and even in Iraq, Azerbaijan and Turkey; a few minutes later [it became clear] fortunately, no one died, but some citizens were injured…by the early hours: unfortunately, the number of injured is increasing, at the end of the night two dead and nearly several hundred injured, and near the morning call to prayer: three dead,” the journalist continued.  

Iran wants to help

Iran’s regime cares deeply about trying to help during times like this. The regime has faced protests in the past for appearing not to do enough, such as after a building collapse or flooding.

The IRGC is often used to bolster local resources. This illustrates the strains on the regime.

The earthquake so far has been handled as best as the regime can, apparently.

The amount of injured is not insurmountable for the local hospitals, apparently. Nevertheless, many people are suffering in the winter months and there are concerns there will be more earthquakes. It comes amid many setbacks for the regime.  



