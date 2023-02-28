Iran shows off underground tunnels for air defenses - analysis

Iran has shown off what it claims are underground tunnels used for air defense systems. The report in Iran’s Tasnim News comes amid tensions in the region and Iran’s increased enrichment of uranium. Iran showed off the tunnels during air defense drills this week. The drills are called “Guardians of Velayat Sky-1401.”

The footage was released by Iran showing a 3rd Khordad air defense system apparently being driven out of a tunnel. This is an advanced air defense system Iran used to shoot down a US Global Hawk drone in 2020. Iran has also sought to send systems like this to Syria. According to the report the air defense system was operated by the IRGC’s Aerospace unit.

The systems are kept in “subterranean tunnels” and can be easily moved out to ground level “when needed.” Apparently, Iran thinks this protects them from being subjected to airstrikes or other attacks in the case of a conflict.

Iran and its underground bases

Iran has been showing off a number of underground bases in the last years, including bases for munitions, drones and air force units. A certain “tactical airbase can accommodate and prepare various aircraft, including fighter jets, bombers, and unmanned aerial vehicles, for missions.”

This is Iran bragging about having an air force even though Iran’s air force is not very large and consists of older planes. Iran has been seeking to import new aircraft from Russia.

Iran's Army chief, Maj.-Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Mohammad Bagheri visit the first underground air force base, called ''Eagle 44'' at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on February 7, 2023. (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

According to the reports at Tasnim news “the underground base consists of various sections, such as an alert area, command post, warplane hangars, repair and maintenance center, navigation and airport equipment, and fuel tanks.”

Supposedly, this particulate base has been shown for the first time. "In this exercise, a corner of the hidden layer of the air defenses, which are placed in underground tunnels to avoid detection, and come out of the ground when needed, and after operations go underground; will be exhibited,” the report said.

The construction of these types of underground bases goes back decades, Iran’s media says. It’s unclear why Iran has chosen to show them off now.

The only logical reason is that Iran wants its adversaries to believe it has an endlessly complex system of tunnels and underground facilities where it stores missiles and air defenses. This is meant to show that Iran has a retaliator strike capability for any kind of “day two” operation after a war might start.

Iran wants the region to believe that even if it is subjected to air strikes that it will be able to roll out missiles and other weapon systems after the initial attack and be able to respond.

In essence, Iran is showcasing these capabilities to create deterrence. This is sort of like the scene in Dr. Strangelove when the characters discuss the “doomsday machine” where Russia would be able to respond even if it was attacked. Iran says it has “missile cities” and its navy, air force, IRGC and other units operate various systems underground. Iran even stores anti-ship cruise missiles underground.

“The construction of underground cities was not limited to missile units, and with the development of drone power in the army and IRGC, the underground drone cities of both forces were also unveiled,” the report says. Ostensibly these underground facilities are in many places in Iran, providing it many options to threaten its neighbors and others.