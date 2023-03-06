The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Middle East

IAEA chief: Iran must follow through on promises if new nuclear deal to be reached

Grossi's statements came after extended meetings with key officials in Iran over the weekend.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MARCH 6, 2023 13:36
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi shakes hands with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Tehran, Iran, March 4, 2023. (photo credit: Iran's President Website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi shakes hands with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Tehran, Iran, March 4, 2023.
(photo credit: Iran's President Website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

It is critical for Iran to follow-through on commitments it made to IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi earlier this week in order to revive the 2015 JCPOA Iran nuclear deal, he told the IAEA Board of Governors on Monday.

He said that he had met with senior officials including Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, Iran Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Vice-President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami. 

"These high-level meetings addressed the importance of taking steps to facilitate enhanced cooperation, to expedite as appropriate the resolution of outstanding safeguards issues. Both sides recognize that such positive engagements can pave the way for wider agreements among state parties," said Grossi.

"I welcome Iran’s high-level assurances that it is willing to implement further appropriate verification and monitoring activities, and to cooperate with the Agency to resolve the outstanding safeguards issues."

IAEA head Rafael Grossi

"As you are aware, the Agency has not been able to perform JCPOA verification and monitoring activities in relation to the production and inventory of centrifuges, rotors and bellows, heavy water and uranium ore concentrate (UOC) for two years, including nearly nine months when the surveillance and monitoring equipment were not installed," he continued.

"Following my discussions with Vice-President Eslami in Tehran on Saturday, I note Iran’s agreement to allow the Agency to proceed with further monitoring and verification measures indispensable to the Agency fulfilling its mission."

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi meets with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran, Iran, March 4, 2023. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi meets with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran, Iran, March 4, 2023. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)

In addition, Grossi said that: "Achieving this will be very important because it would allow the Agency to begin to establish a new baseline necessary in the event of a resumption of Iran’s implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA.

"I now look forward to the follow-up technical discussions and to the prompt and full implementation of Iran’s assurances and the Joint Statement between Vice-President Eslami and myself," he concluded.

Concerns over 84% enriched uranium 

Grossi moved on to discuss the Islamic Republic's highly controversial enrichment of uranium to the 84%, almost weaponized level.

"In January, Iran implemented a significant change to the declared design information for the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP) without informing the Agency in advance. This was contrary to Iran’s obligations under its Safeguards Agreement. Following discussions between Iran and Agency officials, Iran has since confirmed that it will facilitate the further increase in the frequency and intensity of Agency verification activities at FFEP, as notified by the Agency," he said.

Moreover, he stated, "Also in January at the Fordow fuel enrichment plant, we found particles of high enriched uranium with enrichment levels well beyond the enrichment level declared by Iran. The Agency and Iran have initiated technical discussions to fully clarify this issue."

"I welcome Iran’s high-level assurances that it is willing to implement further appropriate verification and monitoring activities, and to cooperate with the Agency to resolve the outstanding safeguards issues, including those pertaining to the three undeclared locations in which the Agency found traces of uranium particles of anthropogenic origin," concluded Grossi.



Tags IAEA Iran Iran Deal Iran Nuclear Deal International Atomic Energy Agency JCPOA
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
2

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
3

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
4

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
5

'No entry for women' signs placed across Tel Aviv streets

Rothschild Boulevard scene, Tel Aviv, 2020
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by