Three Israeli soldiers killed on Egyptian border to be laid to rest on Sunday

The funerals of the three soldiers will be held in their hometowns of Rishon Lezion, Safed and Ofakim.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 16:48

Updated: JUNE 4, 2023 17:02
The funeral of IDF soldier Lia Ben-Nun, who was killed by an Egyptian police officer, Rishon Lezion, June 4, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
The funeral of IDF soldier Lia Ben-Nun, who was killed by an Egyptian police officer, Rishon Lezion, June 4, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The funerals of the three soldiers who were killed by an Egyptian police officer at the Israeli-Egyptian border on Saturday, will be held on Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Lia Ben-Nun's funeral began at 4:30 p.m. at the military cemetery in Rishon Lezion. 

Ben-Nun was 19 years old and from Rishon Lezion. She was promoted to the rank of sergeant after her death, the IDF announced.

"You succeeded in your journey only thanks to you, thanks to your aspiration to professionalism and your drive," Bardelas Battalion Commander Lt.-Col. Ivan Kuhn said about Ben-Nun, noting that she was supposed to go to a commanders course soon. "You were characterized by endless giving, you were an anchor, always ready to help and contribute, with a smile on your face and a joy of action. You left a mark on the battalion."

St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan will be laid to rest at 5 p.m. in the military plot of the cemetery in the southern Israeli town of Ofakim. 

Family members of of the soldier Uri Yitzhak Iloz who was murdered on the Egyptian border yesterday speak to media at their home in the northern Israeli city of Safed, June 4, 2023. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90) Family members of of the soldier Uri Yitzhak Iloz who was murdered on the Egyptian border yesterday speak to media at their home in the northern Israeli city of Safed, June 4, 2023. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

Dahan was 20 years old when he was killed. He was from Ofakim and posthumously promoted to staff sergeant from sergeant. Dahan was one of the three soldiers who engaged the terrorist in a firefight, ultimately killing him.

St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz's funeral will take place at 5 p.m. at the military cemetery in Safed, in Israel's north.

Ilouz was 20 years old when he died and like Dahan, he was posthumously promoted from sergeant.

The incident on the Israeli-Egyptian border

Sgt. Lia Ben-Nun and St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz were shot and killed early on Saturday morning, while St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan was killed by the same terrorist several hours later in an exchange of fire.

Ben-Nun and Ilouz were found lifeless at an IDF guard post sometime after 6 a.m. by members of their team who had been sent to check on their wellbeing after they failed to respond to their radios, an initial investigation has shown. 

Following the discovery of their bodies, additional reinforcements arrived and a search operation was carried out in order to locate the perpetrator, who was believed to have infiltrated Israel from across the border at some point during the night.

Ariella Marsden and Shira Silkoff contributed to this story.



Tags Egypt IDF israel egypt border shooting
