'The price of freedom': IDF publishes Farsi video honoring Mahsa Amini

The Farsi language Twitter account of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) posted a video on Saturday in support of and honoring Mahsa Amini one year after her death.

The near-minute-long video asks "What is the price of freedom?" referring to the months-long anti-government protests in Iran after Amini died in police custody.

The video can be seen below:

بهای آزادی چیست؟#مریم_مادر_ایرانی فلاش بک به اعتراضات سال گذشته را تجربه می کند، لب هایش را گاز می گیرد و به خودش و به خاطر دخترش قول می دهد که تسلیم نشود.ما مهسا را به یاد داریم.من برای تو میجنگم. من برای تو زنده ام.#زن_زندگی_آزادی#بچرخ_تا_بچرخیم#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/OuNtQMdVhe — ارتش دفاعی اسرائیل | IDF Farsi (@IDFFarsi) September 16, 2023

A montage of photos and videos

The video shows a montage of clips of Iranian anti-regime protests, graffiti messages sprayed on the wall, trees set on fire, and people being dragged in vehicles - which was then followed by photos and numerous extremely short clips of women opposing the Iranian government and the killing of Amini.

Numerous photos showed in the clip show the image of women cutting their hair off, an act that some protesters did when demonstrations against the Iranian government began and was done in reaction to the country's mandatory hijab law. Supporters of women's rights in Iran march on the anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini during a protest in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Allison Bailey)

Signs carried by protesters in the video read "#MahsaAmini" and "Free Iran."

Amini's father was reportedly detained by Iranian security forces a year after her death, according to a source close to Amini's family and a rights group.

Reuters contributed to this report.