Former Mossad head: Chase down Iranians involved in Oct. 7 attacks

Israel should hunt down any Iranian whose “filthy hands” were on the Simchat Torah massacre, former Mossad head Yossi Cohen said on Tuesday.

“I think we have to find any and every single Iranian from the Intelligence Ministry, from the army, from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps whose filthy hands were on the [October 7] operation directly and indirectly, and chase them,” he told The Jerusalem Post in an interview.

“This is something that the Mossad and others should do immediately,” Cohen added.

According to foreign reports, Israel took a number of actions inside Iran aimed at setting back its nuclear program during Cohen’s tenure as head of the Mossad from 2016 to 2021.

“You know that according to foreign reports, we chased them in Iran itself,” he said. “I did it when I was the director of the Mossad, they know that. If we see a proper risk to Israel or to Israelis or Jewish people, we chase, we run after them.” Joint Room for Palestinian Resistance Factions, a group which includes the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, training for a ''raid behind enemy lines'' at an unknown location (credit: JOINT ROOM FOR PALESTINIAN RESISTANCE FACTIONS VIA TELEGRAM/VIA REUTERS)

Asked if Israel should be doing more of that now in light of the October 7 atrocities, Cohen replied, “Absolutely, yes.”

Cohen agreed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s assessment made at a press conference on Saturday night that he does not think the Iranians “micro-planned” the attack, but said that Iran is “all over Hamas. Advertisement

“They recruit the people, they train the people, they support them financially, they support them with ammunition and armaments, they transfer technology to Hamas people so they can locally produce rockets, precision-guided kits, and statistic rockets and missiles,” he said.

Cohen said that while he does not know if the Iranians had prior knowledge of the attack, they were updated after it took place.

“After the attack, Iran was updated minute by minute, and of course, they are very happy this is what happened,” he said.

Israel has no choice but to use Qatar to talk with Hamas about hostages

Regarding the 240 kidnapped hostages held in Gaza, Cohen - who reportedly paid a clandestine visit to Qatar over the weekend with current Mossad chief David Barnea - said Israel has no choice but to use Qatar as a go-between with Hamas in talks over the hostage release.

“There is no alternative,” he said, responding to criticism about dealing with Qatar, who for so long have provided financial and diplomatic support to Hamas. “They are the only ones on Earth who could speak to Hamas,” he said, adding that even they do not speak directly to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

“This is not something we can choose,” he said. “We can’t choose who will be the negotiator… this is not our choice.”

The full interview with Cohen will appear in Friday’s Post.