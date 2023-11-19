Iran issues threat to Israel, US with new hypersonic weapon

The hypersonic missile is claimed to have the capacity to bypass the most advanced anti-ballistic missile systems of the United States and Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 19, 2023 19:55
Iran's Fattah hypersonic missile (photo credit: FARS NEWS AGENCY)
(photo credit: FARS NEWS AGENCY)

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force today unveiled the Fattah II, a hypersonic missile claimed to have the capacity to bypass the most advanced anti-ballistic missile systems of the United States and Israel, according to Reuters. 

The missile, developed within Iran in spite of numerous sanctions from the West, has a supposed range of 1,400 kilometers (870 miles). 

Building on Fattah I

The first version, Fattah I, was unveiled in June but the newer version contains a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) warhead that supposedly supports the weapon reaching maximum speed, Iran’s Tasnim News reported. 

A billboard with a photo of a new hypersonic ballistic missile called ''Fattah'' and with text reading ''400 seconds to Tel Aviv'' is seen on a building in Tehran, Iran June 8, 2023. (credit: Majid Asgaripour/West Asia News Agency/Reuters)
A billboard with a photo of a new hypersonic ballistic missile called ''Fattah'' and with text reading ''400 seconds to Tel Aviv'' is seen on a building in Tehran, Iran June 8, 2023. (credit: Majid Asgaripour/West Asia News Agency/Reuters)

The source reported that the updated missile can reach speeds of Mach 5-20 (6,170-24,700 kph).

The weapon was unveiled by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at Ashura Aerospace Science and Technology University, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency.



