Could Israel bring charges of genocide against Iran at the ICJ?

Israeli Member of Knesset and former justice minister Gideon Sa'ar announced on Sunday that Israel could initiate proceedings against Iran at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on charges of genocide and extermination.

Speaking to Aryeh Golan on the Kol Yisrael morning radio show on Sunday, Saar said, “Iran finances, arms, and trains all the jihadi terrorist organizations, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which carried out October 7, so, in my opinion, there is an abundance of evidence which can be submitted to the court in The Hague." Hundreds of Hamas terrorists broke through Israel's border with Gaza on October 7, after which they brutalized army bases and civilian communities, murdering 1,200 people and kidnapping around 250 more back to Gaza.

Israel was at the ICJ on Friday to hear the conclusion of a complaint brought by South Africa, who charged Israel with genocide. Although the official ruling on the genocide charge could last over a year, the ICJ issued a provisional order that Israel must refrain from acts that could possibly lead to genocide but did not demand that Israel stop the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza. Israel's deputy Attorney-General for International Law Gilad Noam and British jurist Malcolm Shaw sit in International Court of Justice, The Hague, January 26, 2024 (credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS)

Iran's desire to destroy Israel

Iran has long declared its stated goal of destroying the Jewish State, and on Monday announced that it carried out the executions of four people that it says were linked to a Mossad operation after the Supreme Court rejected their appeal, Iranian state media reported. Iranian leaders regularly refer to Israel as "a cancer" or declaring it an illegitimate country. "There are public statements by senior Iranian officials in favor of destroying Israel," Sa'ar added.

“Israel is a small and persecuted nation that is fighting for its life and at the same time is fighting on the international stage for its right to self-defense," Saar said. "It is a nation that is truly at risk of genocide given that there are enemies around it that declaredly want to destroy it."