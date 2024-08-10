Iran releases clip of blood-soaked Israeli Olympians, sparking online outrage

Iranian state television channel Ofogh released a clip depicting a blood-soaked Israeli athlete transferring blood onto fellow Olympians willing to shake his hand, the Middle East Media Research Institute and Jewish News Syndicate reported earlier this week.

JNS noted that the video was shown on August 8 during the Olympics broadcast. MEMRI, however, reported on the video on Tuesday.

The video depicts a man in Olympic gear with a menorah tattooed near the base of his neck, shaking the hands of competitors. After shaking hands, competitors looked at their hands with a look of confusion.

The video proceeds to show the Israeli athlete, dressed in a white jacket sporting an Israeli flag, being cornered in the locker room by the other competitors. The competitors stain the jacket with blood, wiping their hands on the material. As the scene closes, a close-up shot of a blood-covered Israeli flag is revealed to the audience.

?This video was released and aired on IRANIAN TV last night during the #Olympics broadcast. pic.twitter.com/yyNAbxQEr6 — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) August 9, 2024

Social media users replying to JNS’s X, formerly Twitter, post titled “BLOOD LIBEL?” responded to the video with outrage.

One user claimed, “This disgusting. Goebbels would be proud”

This disgusting.Goebbels would be proud — TheGoldenCalf (@puffthemag26896) August 9, 2024

Another user wrote, “This is horrible work by the Islamic regime in Iran. Iranian people are peace loving and don't represent the values in this hate video.”

This is horrible work by the Islamic regime in Iran. Iranian people are peace loving and don't represent the values in this hate video. — Ember (@GoneTroppo23) August 9, 2024

A screenshot of an anti-Israel clip shown on Iran's Ofogh. (credit: screenshot)

The International Olympic Committee has not yet responded to The Jerusalem Post's request for a comment on the matter.

Iran’s behaviour toward Israeli Olympians

The National Cyber Directorate announced in July that Iran had been conducting an influence campaign aimed at intimidating Israel’s Olympic delegation.

Indeed, Iran has published Israeli delegation member’s personal information online and sent them threatening messages.

Gabi Portnoy, head of the National Cyber Directorate, said, “Iran is exploiting an apolitical international sporting competition to promote digital terrorism against Israel and its right to participate in these competitions.”

“We are witnessing attempts by the Iranian regime to intimidate Israeli athletes and carry out psychological terror against our amazing delegation. We are here in Paris, continuing with full force, and nothing will stop us,” Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar remarked.

“Our athletes are more prepared and determined than ever to achieve great results, and our security apparatus is ready for any scenario. We will not relent until we topple the Iranian regime,” he added.

In addition to its cyberbullying campaign, Mossad found in May that Iran had been increasing terror support to criminal organizations in Europe leading up to the Olympic Games.