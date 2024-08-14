Iran planning to resume testing nuclear bomb detonators - report

Iran is reportedly advancing its secret nuclear weapons program, bringing it closer to the capability of building a nuclear bomb, according to an exclusive report citing Iranian officials published on Wednesday by Iran International.

Three independent sources in Iran, who have chosen to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the information, told Iran International that the Islamic Republic has made significant progress in its nuclear program.

This included restructuring the Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), keeping Mohammad Eslami as the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, and resuming tests to produce nuclear bomb detonators, the report noted.

For years, US intelligence agencies have maintained that Iran was not engaged in the key activities necessary to develop a testable nuclear device.

However, the Director of National Intelligence's 2024 report, released in July, indicated a shift in this assessment, according to Iran International’s report, noting that Iran has "undertaken activities that better position it to produce a nuclear device if it chooses to do so."

Increased uranium enrichmentment

Additionally, the Iranian Parliament recently approved a bill to restructure SPND, granting it financial independence and exempting it from the oversight of the National Audit Office. This restructuring allows SPND to operate with increased autonomy, continuing its work on nuclear detonators under the supervision of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

On January 20, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a satellite using a solid-fuel, three-stage carrier, which prompted criticism from Germany, Britain, and France due to concerns over the use of long-range ballistic missile technology, Iran International noted.

Since the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran has increased its uranium enrichment levels to 60%, amassing enough material that could potentially be used to produce multiple nuclear bombs in a short period.

The report also highlights the ongoing involvement of Saeed Borji, an explosives and metals expert associated with the Defense Ministry, in the development of nuclear detonators. Along with other key figures, Borji continues to play a crucial role in Tehran's nuclear weapons program, which remains under the oversight of General Reza Mozaffarinia, the current head of SPND.