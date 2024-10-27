Iran's Khamenei seriously ill, son likely to be successor as supreme leader - NYT

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, aged 85, is reportedly seriously ill, with his second oldest son, Mojtaba Khamenei, likely to succeed him when he dies, a Saturday New York Times report disclosed.

The report noted that Khamenei's serious medical condition created a "quiet battle" over his succession. It also stated that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps would have a say in who would become the Ayatollah's successor.

Concern grew over Khamenei's successor after former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash last May.

Khamenei has served as Supreme Leader since 1989, when Ruhollah Khomeini, the first to hold the title, died.

Report comes after Israel's response to Iran's ballistic missile attack

The Times report came shortly after Israel responded to Iran's ballistic missile attack at the beginning of the month by striking numerous military sites early Saturday morning. IRAN’S SUPREME LEADER Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian and his cabinet in Tehran, last month. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/West Asia News Agency/Reuters)

Iranian officials have said that they do not want escalation with Israel, the Times report added.

While attacking military targets in Iran, reports said that Israel had also attacked targets in Iraq and Syria.