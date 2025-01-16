With an incoming Trump and the fall of Assad, Iran and Russia depend on each other - analysis

Iran and Russia are working on a comprehensive strategic partnership deal, according to reports about high level meetings taking place this week.

Iran’s state media boasted of the upcoming deal on Wednesday. “The presidents of Iran and Russia are to sign a cooperation document during Pezeshkian's visit to Moscow on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told IRNA on Tuesday,” the report said. The talks are expected to take place on Friday.

Russia-Iran ties

Iran and Russia have grown closer in recent years. This is not exactly a new relationship, the countries have ties going back decades.

In recent years, some things have changed. Russia, Iran and China want to work together to challenge the US-led world order and Iran is supplying Russia with drones to be used against Ukraine.

The countries have many things that they share. They also both backed the Assad regime, which fell in December. This means that Russia and Iran need each other now more than ever. They are angling to position themselves before the incoming Trump administration takes office next week.

What will a “comprehensive strategic partnership deal” entail?

The Iranian report says that it aims to speed up “the growing cooperation between the Islamic Republic and Russia in the area of economy.”

Furthermore “like Russia's recent agreement with North Korea, the upcoming deal with Iran will not harm any countries, he said, praising the constructive nature of the document.”

"On 17 January, Vladimir Putin will hold talks with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, who will come to Russia on an official visit," the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

Iran’s envoy to Moscow Kazem Jalali also highlighted the upcoming deal. He said the agreement consists of 47 articles. “According to the ambassador, Iran and Russia had signed a comprehensive agreement, approved by the Iranian Parliament in 2001, which was a 20-year accord that concluded in 2021. The previous agreement was automatically extended for a five-year period, he said, adding that top authorities of both nations reached the consensus that it should be revised to address contemporary issues,” IRNA noted.