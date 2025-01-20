Fear for his life: Did Khamenei wear a bulletproof vest at funeral of assassinated judges? - report

Two days after the murder, Iran still doesn't know the motive of the assassinations, sparking rumors of civil unrest.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 20, 2025 14:33
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prays over the bodies of two assassinated Supreme Court Judges, Mohammad Moghiseh and Ali Razini in Tehran, Iran, January 19, 2025. (photo credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prays over the bodies of two assassinated Supreme Court Judges, Mohammad Moghiseh and Ali Razini in Tehran, Iran, January 19, 2025.
(photo credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended the Sunday funeral of two senior Iranian Supreme Court judges involved in handling espionage and terrorism cases who were shot dead in the capital, Tehran, on Saturday.

Notably, photos from the event show the supreme leader appearing a bit bulkier than usual, hinting that he may have even attended the funeral wearing a protective vest.

This theory is further backed by the fact that even two days later, Iran still doesn't understand a clear motive for the killer, causing mass speculation and rumors of civil unrest.

Khamenei is considered perhaps the most threatened figure in Iran and surrounds himself with heavy security at all times as well as strict security arrangements.

Imam Khamenei awarded Fath Medal to IRGC Aerospace Forces Commander following Operation True Promise, October 6, 2024. Notably, he appears less bulky than the photos from the funeral on Sunday.(credit: KHAMENEI.IR)
Imam Khamenei awarded Fath Medal to IRGC Aerospace Forces Commander following Operation True Promise, October 6, 2024. Notably, he appears less bulky than the photos from the funeral on Sunday.(credit: KHAMENEI.IR)

Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir insinuated on state television on Saturday that the murder could be related to the fact that the two judges had long been involved in "national security cases, including espionage and terrorism."

"In the past year, the judiciary has undertaken extensive efforts to identify spies and terrorist groups, a move that has sparked anger and resentment among the enemies," he said.

The assassination

The judiciary identified the judges who were killed as mid-ranking Shi'ite Muslim clerics Mohammad Moghiseh and Ali Razini.

It also said the attacker killed himself after opening fire at the judges inside the Supreme Court and that a bodyguard of one of the judges was wounded.

Opposition websites have in the past said Moghiseh was involved in trials of people they described as political prisoners.

Additionally, Iranian opposition media attributes the shooting to unrest and dissatisfaction with the regime.

Razini was a target of an assassination attempt in 1998.

Reuters contributed to this report.



