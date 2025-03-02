Iran alarmed by growing Israel-Azerbaijan ties, warns of US involvement

Iran is closely monitoring the strengthening ties between Israel and Azerbaijan and has expressed concern over what it sees as a growing strategic partnership.

On Saturday, Iran Daily, the official mouthpiece of the Iranian presidential administration, published a front-page article titled "Israel’s Growing Footprint in Azerbaijan Raises Red Alert." The article urges Iranian security and government institutions to closely follow developments in the Caucasus region.

The report highlights Tehran's primary concern: The deepening strategic ties between Israel, the US, and Azerbaijan, which could expand Israel's presence in the Caucasus and weaken Iran's regional influence. The newspaper cites reports from the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies (BESA), which were reportedly presented to the Trump administration. These reports describe Azerbaijan as a "pillar of Israel's regional security," emphasizing three decades of intelligence and energy cooperation.

US may ask Azerbaijan to participate in Gaza's reconstruction

The BESA report also suggests that the US may approach Azerbaijan with a proposal to participate in Gaza's reconstruction, particularly by supplying energy resources—but only if other Muslim countries join the initiative. Tehran sees this as an attempt to expand the Abraham Accords and undermine Iran's influence in the Arab world.

Additionally, the article warns that Iran is concerned the US may lift sanctions on Azerbaijan under Section 907, a restriction placed in 1992 due to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Tehran fears this would pave the way for expanded military aid to Baku and closer security ties with Israel and the US. Former Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi meets with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on the Azerbaijan-Iran border, May 19, 2024. (credit: IRAN'S PRESIDENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iran Daily argues that all Iranian government officials dealing with national security and foreign policy should examine the BESA recommendations, which the article describes as coming from "one of the most important security think tanks." The piece also calls on Iran to strengthen its alliance with Armenia as a counterbalance to Israeli and US influence in the Caucasus.

Iranian officials have signaled plans to counter what they see as an emerging regional alliance through diplomatic, military, and economic means.