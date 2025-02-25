Iran rushes to upgrade air defenses, fearing joint Israel-US attack - report

Iran’s defense systems are on high alert, particularly around the country’s nuclear sites, due to fears of a joint Israel-US strike, according to a report from The Telegraph on Tuesday morning.

Defense systems have been bolstered surrounding key nuclear and missile sites with the addition of extra air defense system launchers, two Iranian high-level government sources told the publication.

According to the report, Iranian officials started to take additional action after both the Biden and Trump administrations noted Israel’s likely plan to target key Iranian nuclear sites in 2025.

“They [Iranian authorities] are just waiting for the attack and are anticipating it every night, and everything has been on high alert – even in sites that no one knows about,” one source told The Telegraph. “Work to fortify nuclear sites has been ongoing for years, but it has intensified over the past year, particularly since Israel launched the first attack,” he added.

Threats from the Trump administration have only since intensified their preparations. IRGC commander Hossein Salami tours the new ''missile city'' at an undisclosed location in Iran, January 11, 2025 (credit: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Iran's 'shadow war' on Israel

Iran has been waging a covert war against Israel through multiple proxies over the years, escalating their efforts on October 7 as Hamas launched a brutal attack that killed 1,200+ people and took more than 250 people hostage.

Through Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis, and even additional launches from Syria, Iran has used outside forces to do the nation’s “dirty work.”

In April 2024, Iran attempted to launch drones into Israeli territory. Their failed attempt led to a second, exponentially larger attack on Israel in October 2024, in response to Israel entering Lebanon.

In response, Israel has carried out a number of strikes on key facilities Iran uses to continue terror activities against Israel.

Iran is fearful that Trump's support for Israel striking these nuclear facilities, having expressed that he wants Iran to back down and end their nuclear program, will lead Iran vulnerable in its defense systems, which were diminished heavily last year.

An Iranian official told the Telegraph that “Several additional [air defence system] launchers have been deployed, but there is an understanding that they may not be effective in the event of a large-scale strike.”

Iran has domestically developed their air defenses but also has employed Russian S-300s to protect its nuclear sites. Still, the country is not sure that the Russian S-300s they have will be sufficient against Israel’s weaponry. This led to additional pressure from Iran to expedite a delivery of S-400 systems.

The Islamic regime has domestically developed an air defense system and has Russian S-300s to protect its nuclear sites.

However, these are not thought to be robust enough to protect against Israel’s cutting-edge weapons, prompting Iran to pressure Russia into expediting the delivery of S-400 missile systems.

Earlier this week, IRGC’s General Amir Ali Hajizadeh announced the development of further ballistic missile defenses to prepare for an Israeli attack. They plan to equip Tehran and other major cities with the system.

Trump has adopted a “maximum pressure” approach on Iran, with US national security advisor Michael Waltz saying that “all options are on the table” in reference to US action on Iran. “They [Iran] are an irrational actor that we cannot allow to have their finger on the button,” he added.