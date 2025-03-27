Iran unveils another ‘missile city’ as tensions mount with US

Tehran released new footage of a missile city, claiming it to be “one of the hundreds of missile cities” operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, on Tuesday, the semi-state official Tasnim news agency unveiled.

This is the third facility of its kind to be revealed in under a month.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Forces were filmed traveling through the facility lined with hundreds of missiles.

Kheibar Shekan (900-mile range), Haj Qassem (850-mile range), Ghadr H, (1,240-mile range), Sejjil (1,550-mile range), and Emad (1,050-mile range) missiles, as well as Paveh cruise missiles, are reported to be held in the city.

The footage also revealed Bagheri stepping on an Israeli flag placed on the ground of the facility.

“Iran’s iron fist is far stronger than before. 10 times stronger than True Promise I,” Bagheri claimed. “All the [defensive] dimensions that are required for generating a [military] capability that is 10 times [stronger than] the one deployed during Operation True Promise II, has been created…The enemy will definitely fall behind in this balance of power.”

‘True Promise II” references Iran’s April attack on Israel.

Tehran's tensions with the US

The facility’s "unveiling comes amid escalating threats and blatant warmongering from the Donald Trump administration and the Israeli regime, prompting Iran to showcase its military preparedness to defend the homeland,” according to Iranian state media Press TV.

Tehran’s latest reveal came after US President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum: Accept a nuclear deal in the next two months or face consequences. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The US has also increased strikes against Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in the region.