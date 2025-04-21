What are Iran’s ‘nine principles’ of deal-making in US-Iran nuclear talks? - analysis

Iran’s Ali Shamkhani, the political adviser to the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has shared the nine principles guiding Tehran’s policy on a possible deal with the United States.

Iran laying the principles openly on the table is interesting, and they also seem to represent a view closer to Khamenei, who has been suspicious of a deal with the US. He has said Iran shouldn’t trust Washington again after it walked away from the 2015 deal.

What are the principles? They include nine concepts that deserve to be explored.

Principle one: Seriousness

Iran wants the talks to be serious and for both sides to take them seriously. The Islamic Republic does not want to be misled, and the US doesn’t want to waste time. Tehran likely would not have entered the talks unless it believed they were serious, and it initially preferred indirect talks to gauge whether US President Donald Trump’s administration was serious.

Principle two: Assurance

It is not entirely clear what this means. However, a recent article in The Guardian noted that Russia could gain a role in the talks. It also reported, “Iran believes it has received assurances that the US objective is not the entire dismantling of its nuclear program.

“Before the Rome talks, in an intervention that sowed confusion in Iran and the US, Witkoff had on social media seemed to endorse such an objective, causing consternation in Iran, but in Rome, he gave the impression that this was largely domestic political messaging.” Assurance may refer to this aspect of the deal. An illustrative image of US President Donald Trump and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK/REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA/KHAMENEI.IR)

Principle three: balance

This likely refers to the concept that Tehran wants a “balanced agreement, not surrender.” Balance may also refer to guarantees that the US does not walk away from the deal.

Principle four: The removal of sanctions

This is key. Iran wants sanctions removed, and to achieve that, it has entered the talks. The Islamic Republic can also trade with Russia, China, and other countries to avoid sanctions. However, Tehran would clearly prefer to strengthen its economy through trade with the West.

Principle five: The avoidance of threats

This principle is in contrast to the Trump administration’s threats in the past regarding Iran seeking a nuclear weapon. Tehran has demanded that the threats stop. It doesn’t want to hear about bombing or other types of attacks.

As such, it appears that Washington has toned down the rhetoric about bombing Iran since the talks began in mid-April, though this may change. However, Iran’s desire to avoid threats may influence the US as long as the talks appear serious.

Principle six: Speed

Iran does not want the talks to drag on forever, which is also a desire of the US. Therefore, this principle appears to be in line with the agenda of both parties. The goal is to keep moving toward a deal, with each week of talks producing more results. So far, this has been the case after two meetings. However, technical details are likely to be an issue.

Principle seven: The containment of nuisances (such as Israel)

This principle is written in such a way as to downplay something that actually concerns Iran a lot more than is presented. Israel is clearly a major concern for Tehran. It wants the US to either restrain Israel or, at the very least, not follow the line Jerusalem wants in the talks.

There is already a sense that Israel’s view of the talks does not completely line up with what it hopes will be achieved, which Iran is pleased by. The idea that Jerusalem is only a “nuisance” in this context is a way for Tehran to downplay what it actually thinks.

Usually, the Islamic Republic threatens Israel with destruction. If Israel is only a “nuisance,” then clearly, it doesn’t need to be the center of Iranian foreign policy. Therefore, the real story of this principle is far less direct than the others.

Principle eight: The facilitation of investment

Iran wants investment after sanctions are removed. The Trump administration has hinted that this may be possible, and Tehran likely put this into the list to please the US president.

Principle nine: The rejection of the so-called Libyan model

This is actually the most important principle for Iran. It doesn’t want to dismantle its nuclear program the way Libya did, as this would leave Tehran vulnerable.Iran buried this principle at the end of the list when, in fact, it is the most important one. The “Libya” model appears to have entered the discussion in terms of what Israel prefers. Iran is, therefore, rejecting the Israeli demand.