Fifth round of Iran nuclear negotiations : What to expect from the Rome talks - analysis

Iran’s roller-coaster ride of indirect talks is careening toward the fifth round this Friday, May 23. Iran is considering how to continue to play its hand in these talks. It has seen some flexibility from the US, but it expected more.

In fact, it was believed during the first rounds in Oman and Rome that the US might rush into a deal that enabled Iran to keep its enrichment facilities and a lot of its nuclear program. Iran was ready to probably get rid of some of its enriched uranium and make other concessions, because Iran uses the nuclear program to wring concessions from the West.

Now Iran is worried that the US has hardened its stance. Meanwhile, Israel seems to have slightly softened, so Iran knows it must find a course between Israel and the US in order to achieve the results that Tehran wants.

In Tehran, the parliament has “reaffirmed the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, saying that the Islamic Republic has never sought, nor will it seek, to build an atomic bomb,” Iran’s state media said on May 22. “Members of Parliament have stated that Iran will never back down from its right to use nuclear technology as a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).”

The parliament is doing this ahead of the fifth round of talks, which are expected to take place in Rome. Rome and Oman have been the venues for the talks. Oman has been hosting them and is bullish on the talks. Oman already helped end the US-Houthi conflict. Oman is a friend of Iran and also a friend of other countries, and tries to portray itself as neutral. A model of an Iranian missile is seen during a gathering in Tehran, Iran, April 9, 2025 (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

The parliament statement in Tehran

“The noble nation of Iran, these days, we are witnessing that American officials and some members of Congress have made statements contrary to the interests of the Iranian nation,” the parliament statement in Tehran said.

“Tehran and Washington have held four rounds of indirect talks in an effort to reach a potential agreement to replace the one that President Donald Trump withdrew the US from during his first term in office. Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, who has been leading the US delegation in the negotiations, said over the weekend that no agreement would be possible unless Iran abandoned its enrichment program,” IRNA noted.

Iran says it will not give up its “right” to enrich uranium. “Iran’s nuclear activities, including its uranium enrichment, are entirely legal, legitimate, and in accordance with the provisions of the NPT and the statute of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the lawmakers said in their statement,” IRNA says. Iran says the program is for peaceful purposes. “Legally, the Islamic Republic of Iran must also benefit from the full nuclear fuel cycle, particularly in the field of enrichment,” the parliament statement said.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that the West must stop threatening “snapback” against Iran, referring to the European signatories of the 2015 Iran deal.

“In an interview with Saudi Arabia’s Asharq News network on Wednesday, Araqchi described uranium enrichment as a fundamental and principled issue, as well as a major scientific achievement by Iranian scientists. He stressed that the enrichment program represents a major accomplishment developed by local scientists and holds immense value for the Iranian people,” IRNA noted.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry is tight-lipped on the talks to be held on May 23. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei spoke briefly about the talks on May 22. “Referring to the proposal put forward by Oman and its consultations to hold another round of Iran-U.S. talks on Friday in the Italian capital of Rome, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that Iran has agreed to the proposal,” IRNA noted.

“Baqaei said that the negotiating team of the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined and steadfast in pursuing the supreme rights and interests of the Iranian nation to benefit from peaceful nuclear energy, including enrichment, and the lifting of the sanctions, and will spare no effort or initiative in this regard.”