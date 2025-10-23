How Iran is rebuilding its nuclear program, learning from past Israeli strikes - analysis
The Mossad’s efforts to keep surveillance of Tehran’s nuclear facilities and, if necessary, act against them, may become more crucial than ever.
A billboard with Iranian centrifuges illustrations and portraits of nuclear scientists killed in Israeli strikes is displayed on a street in Tehran, Iran August 29, 2025(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)ByYONAH JEREMY BOBUpdated: