The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Bennett: Iran aspires to build an army on Israel's Golan border

Golan Heights development is a strategic goal for this government, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, as he promised to double, if not quadruple the population there. 

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
OCTOBER 11, 2021 14:30
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen addressing the Makor Rishon conference, on October 11, 2021. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen addressing the Makor Rishon conference, on October 11, 2021.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Iran aspires to build an army on Israel's Golan Heights border, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday as he doubled down on Israeli sovereignty in that region and warned Tehran against continued entrenchment there.
"The Golan Heights is Israel, period," Bennett said as he addressed the Makor Rishon newspaper conference that focused on economic and regional development of the mountainous region that Israel captured from Syria during the pre-1967 war. 
Israel applied sovereignty to the Golan, but that move has been recognized only by the United States. Israel has long claimed that the region is a strategic necessity, particularly in light of the Syrian civil war and as one of the fronts in Iran's continuous military battle with Israel.
"Iran, which has dispatched proxies and built armies to surround the State of Israel, aspires to build yet another army on the border of the Golan Heights," Bennett said as he stood in the Golan.
"We will continue to act wherever and whenever necessary, at our initiative, and on a daily basis, in order to roll up the Iranian presence in Syria. They have nothing to look for there," Bennett said.
"Their adventure on our northern border needs to end. Thus, we will ensure not only the peace of the residents of the Golan Heights but of all citizens of Israel," he explained.
Israeli soldiers prepare to move down south on May 11, 2021, El Poran, Golan Heights. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)Israeli soldiers prepare to move down south on May 11, 2021, El Poran, Golan Heights. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
But he clarified that Israel's ties to the Golan were not dependent on the argument that it was territory necessary for Israel's security.
"I would like to make one thing clear – our position regarding the Golan Heights is not connected to the situation in Syria," Bennett said.
The "horrors: taking place in Syria may make it seem as if it would be preferable for the Golan to propers under Israeli hands then to be "yet another arena for killings and bombings," Bennett said.
"But even in the situation – which could happen – in which the world changes direction regarding Syria, or regarding the Assad Regime, this has no connection to the Golan Heights" and Israeli sovereignty there, Bennett said. 
Golan Heights development is a strategic goal for this government, Bennett said, as he promised to double, if not quadruple the population there. 
In six weeks, the government will approve a national plan for the Golan Heights, that will include investment in development, infrastructure, business and renewable energy, Bennett said.
"We are now working to complete the plan that will change the face of the Golan Heights," he said.


Tags Golan Heights Iran Naftali Bennett Syria
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel "going up" with promising Aliyah numbers

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder

The war Israel must fight

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yaakov Hagoel

The era of aliyah is not over

 By YAAKOV HAGOEL
Gil Troy

Harris fails by trying to please both sides - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by