Israel’s security will be central to every German government - Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to Israel’s security during a meeting with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem on Sunday

“I want to use this opportunity to emphasize that the topic of Israel’s security will always be of central importance and a central topic of every German government,” she stated.

Merkel was in Israel for a two-day visit at the end of her 16 years in office, with Social Democrats leader Olaf Scholz her likely replacement, pending coalition negotiations.

“Compared with your government, a German coalition government seems a very simple matter,” Merkel quipped, saying she looked forward to meeting the members of Bennett’s “very diverse cabinet.”

Merkel said that while in office, she tried to strengthen the relationship between Israel and Germany through all members of her government.

“It is not only matters that effect our past that play a part, but also our look to a common future,” she stated. “However, it is fair to say that I continue to consider it a stroke of good fortune given to us by history that after the crimes against humanity of the Shoa, it has been possible to reset and to reestablish relations between Germany and Israel to the extent that we have done.”

Bennett welcomed Merkel as a “ dear friend of Israel ” and thanked her in the name of the citizens of Israel for her support.

“We appreciate your continuing friendship and your commitment to Israel,” the prime minister stated. “The relationship between Israel and German was strong, but during your tenure, it became stronger than ever before…We expect to strengthen it even more in business, science, education, health and of course security.”

Bennett said that Israel remembers history but looks optimistically to a better future.

He also pointed out that his cabinet has more women – eight – than any before it in Israel, and said he thinks this is one of the reasons that the members of his diverse coalition get along well.