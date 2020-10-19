The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

How the end of the arms embargo disastrously splits Iranian terror, nukes

What may be most dangerous about the end of the arms embargo is that it could disconnect the issue of Iranian terror from that of nuclear weapons.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
OCTOBER 19, 2020 11:10
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei surrounded by military officials (photo credit: KHAMENEI.IR)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei surrounded by military officials
(photo credit: KHAMENEI.IR)
October 18 may turn out to be a day which will live in infamy.
The falling of the conventional arms embargo against Iran is not just dangerous because of the SU-30 attack aircraft and defensive S-400 anti-aircraft missile system which Iran may now purchase from Russia.
It is not just dangerous because it legalizes and could streamline weapons deals between the Islamic Republic and its proxies in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza.
What may be most dangerous about the lifting of the arms embargo is that it could permanently disconnect the issue of Iranian terror from the issue of the ayatollahs obtaining nuclear weapons.
A major premise of the Obama administration's 2015 nuclear deal with Iran was that separating the issues in the short and medium term was a good thing.
The rationale was that if Tehran getting nuclear weapons could be pushed off for a decade or more with a deal, maybe during that time the regime would moderate, see the benefits of dealing with the West and start to lower its terror footprint.
This never happened.
One can debate whether it was strategically wise to pull out of the nuclear deal in 2018 while Iran was complying with its nuclear limits, as opposed to waiting until the last year or two of the deal to pick a fight as recommended by former IDF intelligence chief Amos Yadlin and former CIA director Michael Hayden.
But there is no debate that after the deal, Iran promoted terror as much or more in the Middle East and globally as before.
Separating the issues to deal with them one at a time did not work with Tehran.
What the Trump administration has tried to do with its "maximum pressure" campaign is to reconnect the issues.
To date it has not succeeded.
Iranian terror and provocations in the Middle East may have morphed, but did not go away.
The ayatollahs may have less money to pay Hezbollah and Shiites in Syria to build their Shiite crescent, but they attacked Saudi oil fields in September 2019 and several British, UAE and other ships.
The Islamic Republic started to violate the nuclear limits in retaliation.
It is unclear whether the maximum pressure campaign without some major change can or would succeed even given more time, and it may soon be out of time.
However, one unequivocal positive of the campaign was that it had reconnected Iranian terror and its nuclear program.
The problem with Tehran was not one line item or another that could be separated, but a package of issues, each of which independently threatened Israel, the Middle East, and down-the-line, other parts of the world.
Without the arms embargo, it will be pressing for Israel to unite a group of countries to press Russia not to sell Iran the SU-30 and the S-400.
Israel will also need to start contingency planning for how to combat the SU-30 in Syria and elsewhere to maintain security on its borders and for how to overcome the S-400 should the need to preemptively strike any Iranian nuclear facilities come up.
But most importantly, Israel must rethink about how to convince whoever is US president in January 2021, as well as the EU and others, that connecting Iranian terror and nuclear weapons is unavoidable.
That the issues can only be solved together and that, in fact, possibly the greatest practical threat of Tehran getting a nuclear weapon, would be expansive and unrestrained Iranian terror.
If the disconnect which was created on October 18 is maintained, whether sooner or in five or 10 years, the world will eventually wake up to an Iran far more deadly than anything it has seen to date.


Tags Israel Iran United States iran nuclear Iran Nuclear Deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Joint List - On the wrong side of history with Israel-UAE deal By JPOST EDITORIAL
Facebook's guideline changes on Holocaust – important and overdue By YAAKOV KATZ
Herd immunity vs herd mentality: pandemic fatigue and the toll on society By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Regev's extortion by intimidation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amy Coney Barrrett is raising the bar By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
4 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by