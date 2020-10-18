Iran’s regime celebrates end of UN arms embargo

Iran’s regime is celebrating the end of an arms embargo. Despite US pressure and calls for the embargo to be extended Iran believes it has defeated Washington and sees the end of the embargo as a good omen of more things to come. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the UN Security Council arms restrictions against Tehran have ended. “As of today all restrictions on the transfer of arms…are all automatically terminated.” This is one of the fruits for Iran of the 2015 nuclear deal.
Iran has boasted in recent months that it doesn’t need to import arms and is looking to export its drones, missiles and other technology. US reports have indicated Iran and North Korea have renewed cooperation on ballistic missiles. Washington wanted the sanctions to continue and has urged “snap back” sanctions in line with the Iran Deal. Most of the world opposes the US view and Russia, Turkey and China are particularly interested in doing more business with Tehran. The Gulf states, except for Qatar, are concerned about Iran’s ambitions. Iran is proud of its indigenous military capabilities, honed through the crucible of the Iran-Iraq war, which has led to the country expanding its ballistic missile and drone capabilities. It has also expanded radar capabilities in recent years and the use of precision munitions. Iran trafficked weapons to the Houthi rebels in Yemen and to ballistic missiles to Iraq, and other arms to Syria and Lebanon. Israel has carried out more than 1,000 airstrikes on Iranian targets in Syria in recent years and Jerusalem has warned about the precision munition factories in Lebanon. Iran uses a corridor running through Albukamal in Iraq to supply its allies. Iran says that the “this is due to the resistance of the people and the efforts of all our officials and diplomats. America failed.” Iran was restricted from receiving tanks, vehicles, fighter jets, helicopters, high-caliber artillery, warships, missiles and systems. Now presumably Iran can improve its conventional army and begin to export more of its systems openly.
A momentous day for the international community, which— in defiance of malign US efforts—has protected UNSC Res. 2231 and JCPOA. Today's normalization of Iran’s defense cooperation with the world is a win for the cause of multilateralism and peace and security in our region. pic.twitter.com/sRO6ezu4OO— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) October 17, 2020
