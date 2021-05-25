The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran approves 7 candidates for upcoming presidential election

Out of the over 500 candidates who applied, including women, only seven candidates were approved: all men, including only one reformist.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MAY 25, 2021 14:33
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani casts his vote during the presidential election in Tehran (photo credit: TIMA VIA REUTERS)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani casts his vote during the presidential election in Tehran
(photo credit: TIMA VIA REUTERS)
Iran's Guardian Council approved seven candidates on Tuesday morning for the country's upcoming presidential elections out of the nearly 600 who applied, with only one reformist candidate approved. Despite women being allowed to apply, none were approved.
In Iran, potential candidates in all elections are vetted by the Guardian Council, a 12-member body which reviews all candidates and legislation, and whose members are directly and indirectly selected by Khamenei. Iran's presidential election is set to take place on June 18.
The seven candidates are: Saeed Jalil, Mohsen Rezaee Mirgha'ed, Sayyid Ebrahim Raisol-Sadati (Raisi), Alireza Zakani, Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, Mohsen Mehralizadeh and Abdolnaser Hemmati.
Jalil served as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council in Iran in the past. He ran in the 2013 elections as well, when he lost to current President Hassan Rouhani.
Mirgha'ed was commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from 1980 to 1997. He previously ran for president in 2009 and 2013.
Raisol-Sadati has served as Iran's chief justice since 2019 and ran for president in 2017. He was also reportedly involved in the execution of Iranian political prisoners in 1988. The chief justice has been flagged as a likely replacement for Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the future.
Zakani, head of Iran’s Parliament Research Center, had been disqualified from running for president twice in the past.
Hashemi has in the past called for the presidential system in Iran to be abolished and replaced with a system in which the parliament appoints a prime minister. He served as deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament.
Mehralizadeh, the one reformist candidate, has served as vice president of Iran and the head of the National Sports Organization. He also ran for president in 2005, but lost.
Hemmati currently serves as the governor of the Central Bank of Iran. He has served in a variety of roles including vice president of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).


