Iran's IRGC foresees advances in missiles, drones - analysis

Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Air Force commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh praised the country's advances in a speech reported this weekend. He emphasized that Iran’s infrastructure had advanced and the country has widespread potential now. He said Iran can be a good example for other countries and pointed to Iran’s missile and drone program. In the last year, Iran’s drones have received greater attention. They have threatened US forces in Iraq and Syria as well as Israel and Gulf states.

Iran’s IRGC has immense power and sway in Iran’s strategy and also its development of new weapon systems. In many cases, it is tasked with utilizing drones and missiles in new ways. These methods usually involve threats across the region and trafficking technology to groups like Hamas, Hezbollah , the Houthis and others.

He said Iran can become one of the richest countries in the world through appropriate “models.” This refers to Iran’s regime that blends religious extremism with its own unique strategy. “We can prove to everyone that religious and revolutionary management not only meets the needs of the people but can also be a good example for other countries. It’s as if our advances in some areas, such as missiles and drones, owe much to this approach.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

While Iran appeared to be facing malaise among the youth over the last decade, especially as protests have rocked part of the country, his message was that new technologies could be developed through investing in youth organizations.

Brig.-Gen. Mohammad Reza Hassani-Ahangar of Imam Hussein University, another speaker at the event that Hajizadeh attended, praised the aerospace sector for advancing Iran’s power and “honor.” He said that the “deterrent power of Islamic Iran today has made our enemies not dare to invade our country.”

A drone is seen during an Iranian Army exercise dubbed 'Zulfiqar 1400', in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, Iran, November, 2021 (credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)

He said that universities play a major role in Iran’s success. “We see the role of universities in advancing the goals and authority of the country in the field of science and technology, adding: universities, seminaries, research centers, professors and students should identify their role in civilization and conduct detailed research.”

His point is that the university can help train the next officers of the IRGC and also the next technicians in the drone and missile programs. The missile program is essential for Iran if it ever wants to build a long-range missile capable of delivering a nuclear weapon.