Iran uses new satellite to track war games in Strait of Hormuz

Based in the Hormozgan Province, the various air and naval units converged to show off Iran’s usual menagerie of weapons.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JULY 28, 2020 11:52
ran's refurbished mockup aircraft carrier (C-L), used previously as a simulated U.S. target during a February, 2015 Iranian naval war games exercise, is seen at its home port of Bandar Abbas, Iran February 15, 2020 (photo credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iran launched new military exercises this week with the participation of the Navy, Air Force and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. It began Tuesday along the Persian Gulf and Straits of Hormuz. Based in the Hormozgan Province, the various air and naval units converged to show off Iran’s usual menagerie of weapons. Iran has also towed a giant model of a US aircraft carrier out to sea, likely as target practice. 
Iran’s Tasnim News says that IRGC fast boats, drones and air force missiles, radar and helicopters will all join in battle against “hypothetical enemy vessels.”  There will be coastal missiles used and fired out to sea. The Noor satellite, which Iran launched earlier this year will send back images, the Iranian media says.
These drills are named after the ‘Great Prophet’ and subsequent annual drills included ‘Great Prophet 5’ in 2010 and ‘Great Prophet 11’ in 2017. During Great Prophet 9 in 2015 the fake US aircraft carrier was blown up by Iran. In Farsi the term for the war games is Payambar-e-Azam. 
Iranian officials said this was a long planned series of exercises. All levels of training will be tested along with communications, staff officers and trying to make Iran more flexible and fast in its military abilities. Ballistic and long range cruise missiles may be used. Iran has used cruise missiles and drones to attack Saudi Arabia last September and used ballistic missiles to target US forces in January. US-Iran tensions are very high at the moment as are Israel-Hezbollah tensions. 


Tags Iran IRGC strait of hormuz
