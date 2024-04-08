IDF Maj.-Gen.: Iran is admitting its military doctrine has failed

As everyone waits for Tehran's response to the alleged Israeli assassinations of a senior IRGC official, the former head of the IDF Operations Directorate, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Israel Ziv, spoke on Sunday on Radio 103FM about how he sees the security situation.

Regarding the possibility of the development of a multi-arena campaign, Ziv said that: "There is a slippery and dangerous slope here. In fact, the multi-arena that the Iranians planned was missed from their point of view. They did not want to open on October 7. [Hamas chief Yahya] Sinwar destroyed them. They planned it at a different timing and on a different scale with Hezbollah.

"The last blow they took was a very severe. This is the headquarters... and once it fell apart, there's no quick replacement. If the Iranians came to the conclusion to [not act] through a proxy – it is a sign that they admit their doctrine has failed."

Is Israel taking Iran's threats seriously?

Regarding the warning given by US intelligence for an attack by drones and cruise missiles in the coming week, Ziv confirmed:

"As far as I know, this is being taken very seriously. The estimates are also that they will not go after civilian targets, in the end they also risk bringing a repeated attack on them. This is no longer Hamas and Hezbollah, this is a distant and strategic war and I am concerned about the way Israel conducts itself against the US in a way that leads the Americans to be less motivated to help. Israel does not miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity, but the US will not abandon Israel."