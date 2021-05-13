The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran's election ‘competition for who is most sycophant’ - expert

Hardliner Judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi may be frontrunner in the race to elect the next president of Iran.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 13, 2021 15:29
 Barring unexpected developments, Iran’s upcoming June 18 presidential election is shaping up as a race mostly between hardliners about who can demonstrate the most reliable loyalty to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ai Khamenei, an Iran expert has said.
In an interview, Iran Observer owner and IDC lecturer Meir Javendanfar said, “The criteria have become so strict by the Guardian Council to qualify as candidates, that it is actually adding to the illegitimacy of the elections. It is really undermining the legitimacy of the elections.”
“It is really making it look like a competition between who is the most sycophant of the system, instead of who is the most qualified to address the peoples’ problems and the Iranian peoples’ challenges,” he said.
Javendafar wanted to wait to opine about specific candidates until the Guardian Council rules in late May about who can run, since their rulings in many ways shape the election itself.
Though the president still must defer to Khamenei, the position can often carry significant day-to-day powers regarding Iran’s economic affairs and sometimes control over aspects of its diplomatic positions.
Iran expert Dr. Raz Zimmt, a fellow at INSS and an editor at the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, agreed with Javendafar that predictions at this point were difficult, but was willing to give some very initial estimates.
Zimmt said that there is no clear leader so far of either the reformist or pragmatist camps, which gives the hardline camp its biggest advantage in years.
Though there could be competition within the hardline camp, especially with a variety of former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officials vying for the presidency, Zimmt said the initial frontrunner could be Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi.
Raisi was defeated by current President Hassan Rouhani in 2017, but garnered almost 16 million votes, close to 40% of actual voters, and Rouhani cannot run again having finished his second term.
However, like most candidates, Raisi has not officially declared his intentions yet.
One important aspect to Raisi running is that multiple strong potential candidates, including, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Iran’s parliamentary speaker and a former mayor of Tehran, have said they would drop out if Raisi runs, said Zimmt.
Raisi is much less committed to the 2015 nuclear deal with the world powers and may work to indirectly undermine it.
Raisi’s constituency is the hard-line clerical class; he is allied with the Revolutionary Guard Corps and he may even be in line as a successor to Khamenei.
Regarding the so-called pragmatist camp which accepts most of the foundations of clerical rule in Iran, but is more open to negotiating certain issues with the West, Zimmt said the potential candidates are weaker than in the past.
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has repeatedly said he will not run, though Zimmt thought that if he was running he might have had a real chance and been able to press for some improvements in the country’s running.
It should be remembered though that Zarif is hard to pin down and could always make a last minute shift on the issue in the coming weeks.
Another possible pragmatist candidate might be Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, said Zimmt.
However, Zimmt said that Jahangiri is weaker now as a candidate than he might have been four years ago because he is associated with Rouhani, who himself has been blamed by many Iranians for the poor economic situation.
“Even if he runs, he is not seen as someone who could achieve any great changes,” said Zimmt.
Besides those potential candidates, Zimmt said that former parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani might have a chance as a candidate bridging the hardline and pragmatist camps.
Yet, he would have his work cut out for him to convince the pragmatist and reformist camps to support him as the lesser of all evils in terms of choices.
But “Larijani is much more conservative even compared to Rouhani,” so it is not clear that he could garner pragmatist and reformist support and doubtful that he could compete with Raisi for a majority in the hardliner camp.
Zimmt was skeptical of reports that the IRGC, or former IRGC officials, would succeed at taking the presidency.
Many reports have talked about former IRGC official Saed Mohammad, who at 53, is much younger than other top candidates.
But Zimmt said he might be disqualified by the Guardian Council as not having spent a sufficient cooling off period since retiring from the IRGC and for not having reached a sufficiently senior IRGC rank.   
Mohammad was a top IRGC economic official which might not be as easy to translate into political currency as if he was military commander.
Regarding other former IRGC officials who might compete, Zimmt said they would not necessarily foreshadow a greater IRGC takeover as most of them were 15-20 years out of the organization.
Muhammad Ahmadinejad has also declared his candidacy, but Zimmit expected him to be disqualified as he was in 2017.
Ahmadinejad fell out of favor with Khamenei in 2011 in the last couple years of his presidency. 


