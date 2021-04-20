Iran’s missiles, drone arsenal a growing 'destabilizing threat - report

However, while Western powers are focusing on the nuclear enrichment issue now, there is also interest in “follow-on” talks about Iran’s missile program. It is not clear if Iran is interested, since Iran has bragged in the past about its growing collection of missiles, their precisions and ranges, and has said that they are not up for negotiation. Iran is a world leader in ballistic missiles, alongside Russia, China and North Korea. Iran has received know-how and collaboration from North Korea in the past. Its missile arsenal was designed to be an asymmetric kind of threat in place of the fact that Iran has a weak conventional army and weak air force. IISS is a world-leading authority on global security that was founded in 1958. The report notes that “nuclear issues are the exclusive focus of the negotiations on the restoration of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which have taken place in Vienna .”However, while Western powers are focusing on the nuclear enrichment issue now, there is also interest in “follow-on” talks about Iran’s missile program. It is not clear if Iran is interested, since Iran has bragged in the past about its growing collection of missiles, their precisions and ranges, and has said that they are not up for negotiation.Iran is a world leader in ballistic missiles, alongside Russia, China and North Korea. Iran has received know-how and collaboration from North Korea in the past. Its missile arsenal was designed to be an asymmetric kind of threat in place of the fact that Iran has a weak conventional army and weak air force.

Iran used cruise missiles and drones to attack Abqaiq in Saudi Arabia in September 2019. It used its Fateh 110 missiles to strike Kurds in Koya in 2018. It has used its Qiam ballistic missiles to attack US forces in Ain al-Assad in 2020 after the US killed IRGC Quds Force head Qasem Soleimani. Iran has exported shorter range missiles to its proxies in the region. Iranian 107 mm rockets have been sent to proxies in Iraq to be fired at US troops and they have been seized in the past on the way to Hezbollah. Iran sent ballistic missiles to its proxies in Iraq in 2018 and 2019, according to reports. It has moved missiles and kamikaze drones and technology to Yemen's Houthi rebels. They have used these to strike deep into Saudi Arabia at ranges almost 1,000 km.

“To inform the public policy debate on the latter matters, the IISS has produced a fact-rich technical assessment of Iran’s current missile and uninhabited aerial vehicle (UAV) capabilities and its proliferation of these technologies to Iran’s regional partners,” the IISS report says. It notes that it has drawn exclusively from open sources to document some 20 types of missiles. “For now, all of Iran’s ballistic missiles apparently adhere to a self-imposed range limit of 2,000 kilometers. Iran’s priority is to improve precision, notable in several missile systems.”

IISS warns that Iran has supplied these systems to others. This “demonstrate[s] a greater willingness to take risks, as well as a more offensive outlook for Iran’s missile program in general.” The report also looks at Iran’s “missile doctrine.” This is important to understand Iran’s long term plans to threaten the region with the missiles. Iran now focuses on “improved precision to be able to deny potential foes their military objectives. Iran’s missile proliferation efforts have profoundly destabilizing consequences for the region because they serve as powerful force multipliers for unaccountable non-state actors, the IISS report concludes.”IISS warns that Iran has supplied these systems to others. This “demonstrate[s] a greater willingness to take risks, as well as a more offensive outlook for Iran’s missile program in general.”

The reports looks at Iran’s drones in conjunction with the missile threat. “Iran is expanding its capacity to strike across the region through the continuing development and introduction of armed UAVs and cruise missiles. For example, in September 2019, the 700 km-range 351/Quds-1 missile was used to strike the Saudi Aramco Khurais oil-field facility; the attack was claimed by Yemeni Houthi rebels but likely planned and executed by Iran,” the report notes. “Iran uses four complementary strategies to provide its non-state actor allies with UAVs, artillery rockets and ballistic missiles: direct transfers, upgrades to existing missiles and rockets, the transfer of production capabilities, and provision via third parties.”

IISS claims that “the advances made over the past decade on the Shahab-3, Ghadr-1 and Safir programs suggest that Iran has developed and applied a rigorous engineering- management process to organize its efforts and created the industrial infrastructure to support liquid-fuel- missile production.” This should be a wake up call for the region and countries that are negotiating with Iran because the missile and UAV threat will only grow in coming years.