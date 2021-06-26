The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Labor strikes in Iran‘s oil sector could end regime

Iran International reported that industrial workers from Jahan Pars, Gachsaran Petrochemicals, Tehran Refinery, Abadan Refinery, as well additional plants, took part in the strike.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JUNE 26, 2021 19:04
A general view of Abadan oil refinery in southwest Iran, is pictured from Iraqi side of Shatt al-Arab in Al-Faw south of Basra, Iraq September 21, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/ESSAM AL-SUDANI)
Worker strikes over economic demands hit the Islamic Republic of Iran’s vital petrochemical and oil industries during the last week, prompting one expert to comment that the demise of the theocratic regime could start with labor unrest.
“Localized strikes and protests are more common than most realize. Generally, they end on their own. But when the collapse of the Islamic Republic begins, it is likely to begin here,” tweeted Norman T. Roule, who served for 34-years in the Central Intelligence Agency and oversaw Middle East programs.
The core economic demands from workers are wage increases, reduced working days, and the end of temporary contracts.
Twitter was abuzz with images and video of Iranian employees engaged in work stoppages. According to the London-based Iran International news organization, the workers launched their campaign with the mottos “We will not give up our rights”, and “Strike campaign 1400”, a reference to the present Iranian calendar year of 1400.  
Iran has faced nearly continuous protests by workers and pensioners for months over an inflation rate of more than 50%, high unemployment and unpaid wages.An unspecified number of workers with temporary hiring contracts “stayed home” to press for higher wages earlier this week in Assaluyeh, Iran’s main gas production hub on the Gulf, reported the regime-controlled Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA).
“Since we learned of the labour actions and their salary and benefit demands... the issues are being seriously followed up in (parliament’s) Energy Commission,” Mousa Ahmadi, a lawmaker whose district includes Assaluyeh, told ILNA. According to rights groups and social media posts, Tehran’s refinery has fired 700 striking workers. A social media video showed refinery workers holding up what appeared to be notices of termination.
Shaker Khafai, spokesman for the state-run Tehran Oil Refining Company, denied that the workers were dismissed, and said that a sub-contractor had laid off 35 workers, the regime-controlled news agency IRNA reported.
The clerical regime in Tehran bans all independent labor union activity.  
Reuters contributed to this report.


