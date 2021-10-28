The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Senior Iran official tweeted in Hebrew that it had foiled Tuesday's cyberattack

The head of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Shamkhani, tweeted in Hebrew on Thursday that Iran had 'foiled the enemy's plans' to wreak havoc during Tuesday's cyberattack.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 28, 2021 13:58
Ali Shamkhani (photo credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Ali Shamkhani
(photo credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Ali Shamkhani, two-star Iranian general and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, tweeted in Hebrew on Thursday that Iran had "foiled the enemy's plans" regarding Tuesday's cyber attack.
"Even though the first line of the passive defense was disabled by a cyberattack, the back line foiled the enemy's plans to wreak havoc in Iran in a coordinated action on administration, defense and media agencies," he wrote.
"The wise methods of October 2021 have revealed the hastiness of October 2019," he added in reference to a US cyber attack on Iran following the drone attack on Saudi oil facilities, which Washington and Riyadh blamed on Tehran.  
Iran's state news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday that some 4,300 gas stations across the country had been disabled by a cyberattack, a week after it had carried out a complex and coordinated strike on US forces in Syria using up to five armed drones to attack the Tanf garrison at a key strategic point near the Jordan-Iraq border.
According to reports, messages were posted in some systems that were hacked, addressing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei directly and demanding to know, “Where is the gas?” The attack also comes some two years after nationwide protests over gas shortages in fall 2019.
The gas stations began to operate regularly again on Wednesday, according to Iranian media.
A man fills up his car's tank at a petrol station, after fuel price increased in Tehran (credit: REUTERS) A man fills up his car's tank at a petrol station, after fuel price increased in Tehran (credit: REUTERS)


